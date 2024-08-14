HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

Unadilla Concert Series

Featuring ‘Off The Record’

CONCERT—6:30 p.m. “36th Summer Concert Series: Off The Record.” Power twang. Bring friends, a lawn chair or a blanket. Free; all welcome. Held rain or shine. Community House Lawn, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. Visit (607) 369-3421 or visit https://www.facebook.com/villageofunadilla

LIBRARY—9-10 a.m. Exercise Class designed for seniors but all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

READING—9:30 a.m. “Spanish/English Bilingual Story Time.” Held third Thursday of each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine, and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554111033718

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Summer Story Time.” All ages welcome. Held Thursdays through 8/29. Gilbertsville Free Library, 17 Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2832 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Gilbertsville-Free-Library-100089345194772/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is lemon chicken, rice pilaf, cauliflower and pudding. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Jewelry Class.” Free; supplies provided. Registration required. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

BASEBALL AUTHOR—1 p.m. “Dewey: Behind the Gold Glove” by Dwight Evans and Erik Sherman. Presentation held virtually and in-person. Followed by book signing in the library atrium. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit https://baseballhall.org/events/author-series-dewey-behind-gold-glove

ARTS AND CRAFTS—2-4 p.m. “Book Safe Craft.” For ages 9-15. Parent or guardian must accompany anyone under the age of 12. Registration not required. Be prepared for mess. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

MUSEUM—2 p.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place—Guided Tours.” Included with admission. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—2 p.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions and learn from other community members. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Practice swordsmanship, combat moves and more in the lightest touch with foam padded weapons system. Held each Thursday, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Big Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Angrygnome23@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

BUSINESS—5-7 p.m. “Networking Night” with the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Held at Sal’s New Classic Pizzeria, 285 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies

CONCERT—5:15 p.m. “After Work Entertainment in Downtown Oneonta.” The Turn Around. Free. Held Thursdays through 8/29. Muller Plaza, Oneonta. (719) 246-5593 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oneontadowntownrenaissance

YARN CLUB—5:30-7 p.m. Third Thursday of each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

LIBRARY—6-7 p.m. “Adult Reading Raffle Party.” Discussion, refreshments and reading raffle. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

HISTORY—6:30 p.m. Educational program on the history of Hyde Hall with Executive Director/CEO Jon Maney. Includes preview of fall programs. Talk is followed by walking tour of the country mansion. Presented by the Otsego County Historical Association. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-0362 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyHistorical/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Worcester Historical Society Concert Series: Billy & The Great Western Postal Service.” Free; open to the public. Bring a lawn chair. Heritage Park Gazebo, Main Street, Worcester. Visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Oneonta Summer Concert Series: Fritz’s Polka Band.” Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0680 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oneontarec

CONCERT—7 p.m.; children’s activities start at 5 p.m. “Thursdays on the Village Green: Nate The Great Fire Breathing & Juggling Family Music Show.” Includes the “Christmas in August Sing-Along with Chris Whitemas.” The Village Green, 1 Broad Street, Hamilton. thursdaysonthevillagegreen@gmail.com or visit https://www.thursdaysonthevillagegreen.com/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “NBT Thursday Concert Series.” The Blood Brothers. Free. Presented by the Chenango Blues Association at East Park in downtown Norwich. Visit www.chenangobluesfest.org

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “An Iliad” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, based on Homer’s “Iliad.” Directed by Lauren Bone Noble. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 8/16, at 3 and 7:30 p.m. on 8/17, and 5 p.m. on 8/18. Free admission, donations accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/an-iliad/

