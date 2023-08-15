Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16

Saxalicious Sax Quartet
Performs In Richfield Springs

CONCERT—7 p.m. Saxalicious Sax Quartet. Free; rain or shine. Part of the Richfield Concert in the Park series. Spring Park, State Route 20, Richfield Springs.

FOOD SERVICE—Noon to 1 p.m. Children receive free food. Open to all children through age 18. Other activities include a bookmobile and games. Held Monday through Friday in July and August. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or visit http://www.charitiesccdos.org/SFSP.html

FOOD FOR THOUGHT—12:30-2 p.m. Lunch followed by a tour of “M.C. Escher: Infinite Variations” with Manager of Arts Education Kevin Gray. Cost, $30/non-members. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

MUSIC CLASS—1 p.m. “Mommy & Me Music Classes.” Weekly classes foster social development of babies and young children. Also held 8/23, 8/30 and 9/6. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

ART CLASS—1-3 p.m. “Learn to Paint With Maria.” Beginner-friendly class to learn painting techniques. Registration required. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

FARMERS’ MARKET—4-6:30 p.m. Fresh produce and handmade goods from local farmers and makers. Tryon Inn & Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.cherryvalley.com/events/cherry-valley-craft-and-farmers-market-mhf8r

POTLUCK & MEETING—6 p.m. Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain club hosts potluck dinner followed by walk around Fortin Park, Oneonta. Visit https://susqadk.org/ 

SUNSET SANGRIA—6-9 p.m. Live music and sangria specials in the vineyard. Pail Shop Vineyards, 124 Goose Street, Fly Creek.

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session (cash). Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

