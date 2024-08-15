HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

Summer Concert at

Oneonta Gathering Place

CONCERT—4-6 p.m. “Summer Concert Series Under the Tent: Off The Record.” Fees apply; open to the public. Includes local crafters and vendors. Light refreshments available. Oneonta Gathering Place, 5506 State Route 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066731630000

CONCERT—6:30 p.m. “36th Summer Concert Series: Off The Record.” Power twang. Bring friends, a lawn chair or a blanket. Free; all welcome. Held rain or shine. Community House Lawn, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. Visit (607) 369-3421 or visit https://wRECYCLING—8-11 a.m. “Otsego County’s Household Hazardous Waste Day 2024: Unadilla.” Safely dispose of household hazardous wastes, from paint to batteries and more. Not accepting motor oil, microwaves, electronics or pharmaceuticals. Full list available online. Unadilla Highway Building, 216 County Highway 3, Unadilla. (607) 547-4225 or visit https://www.otsegocountyny.gov/departments/solid_waste/household_hazardous_waste_day.php

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

QUILTING—10 a.m. to noon. “Students: Turn Art into a Quilt.” Free; registration required. Open to students 8+. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554111033718

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class perfect for seniors. All welcome. Followed by Reiki demonstration. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half off everything. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

CONCERT—10:30-11:30 a.m. “Family Music Fest with Justin Jay Hines, Percussionist & Teaching Artist: Part 1.” Presented by the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival. Free; registration required. Origins Cafe, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownmusicfest.org/new-events

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. Grab-and-go lunches for adults available. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Presented by Catholic Charities and First United Presbyterian Church of Oneonta in Neahwa Park, Oneonta. nyconnects@otsegocounty.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

FOOD SERVICE—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Lunch Program for Kids.” Sandwiches, fruits, vegetables and milk from the National Summer Food Service Program. Held Monday through Friday through August 23 at two locations: Greater Plains Pool, 51 West End Avenue, Oneonta; Wilber Park Pool, Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/HCOCOTSEGO

STORYTIME—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of sweet sausage with peppers and onions, German potato salad, spinach and chef’s choice pie. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CHILDREN—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Staff read age-appropriate books for children 18 months through age 7. Homeschoolers welcome. Themed take-home craft available. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver. Held Fridays through August. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

ARTS AND CRAFTS—2 p.m. “Teen Fantasy Mapmaking.” Free; registration requested. All materials provided. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org//events-calendar

MUSEUM—2 p.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place—Guided Tours.” Included with admission. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

CONCERT—3-4 p.m. “Family Music Fest with Justin Jay Hines, Percussionist & Teaching Artist: Part 2.” Presented by the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival. Free; registration required. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownmusicfest.org/new-events

LIBRARY—3:30 p.m. “Frog Day.” Learn about frogs with a science teacher, then craft a jumping frog with an art teacher. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

MUSIC—6-10 p.m. “Fire Pit Friday.” Live music, cold beer, food and a crackling bonfire. This week featuring Our Common Roots. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. 607-544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events-concerts/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “The Kings of Country: A Honky Tonk Tribute.” Featuring Trigger Finger. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Ukrainian Village Voices.” Fees apply. Presented by the Roxbury Arts Group at the Old School Baptist Church, Intersection of Route 36 and Cartwright Road, Denver. (607) 326-7608 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/ukrainian-village-voices/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “An Iliad” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, based on Homer’s “Iliad.” Directed by Lauren Bone Noble. Also showing at 3 and 7:30 p.m. on 8/17 and 5 p.m. on 8/18. Free admission, donations accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/an-iliad/

