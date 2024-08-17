Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

Drumming with The Telegraph School

DRUM CIRCLE—6 p.m. “Cherry Valley Drum Circle.” Held Sundays. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Gazebo. (607) 264-3785 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool

IROQUOIS MUSEUM—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Artist Demonstration: Guitar Making with Glenn Hill Jr.” Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howe’s Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit https://www.iroquoismuseum.org/workshops-events

CONCERT—2 p.m. Memorial Concert for Ken Held. Featuring local musicians. Free. Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville.

CONCERT—3 p.m. Balourdet Quartet performs works by Haydn, Bartók, Smetana. Presented by the Friends of Music of Stamford. Admission by donation. First Presbyterian Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. Visit www.friendsmusic.org

THEATER—4 p.m. “Across a Barrier of Fear: The Life of Eleanor Roosevelt.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

THEATRE—5 p.m. “An Iliad” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, based on Homer’s “Iliad.” Directed by Lauren Bone Noble. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 8/22 and 8/23, at 3 and 7:30 p.m. on 8/24, and 5 p.m. on 8/25. Free admission, donations accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/an-iliad/

FUNDRAISER—6-8 p.m. “Feeding Pets of the Homeless Week Bingo.” Donate pet food and have some fun. Requires minimum food/beverage purchase to participate. Roots Public Social Club, 177 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 349-3842 or visit https://www.facebook.com/RootsPubSocialClub/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAY 29 Otsego County Remembers The Fallen ONEONTA MEMORIAL DAY PARADE —10 a.m. Commemorate our country’s fallen soldiers. The day will begin with a parade (line-up at 9 a.m. and step off at 10), to commemorate Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Robert Eramo. A riderless horse will be included as a salute to the fallen, with CWO3 Shawn Hubner, who serves in the deceased’s unit, hand carrying the battalion colors from Fort Wainwright to Oneonta and marching in the honor guard. After the parade will be a ceremony of remembrance at 11 a.m. on the Veterans Memorial…

CV Water Project Receives State Funding

CV Water Project Receives State Funding By ELIZABETH COOPERCHERRY VALLEY The spirit of creativity that has defined the Cherry Valley for generations is being renewed and rejuvenated in a new venue, and its director has now been selected for a $10,000.00 state grant to expand her work this summer. Angelica Palmer, who grew up in the village, is one of just 10 recipients of the New York State Council on the Arts’ competitive Rural and Traditional Arts fellowship. Her Cherry Valley Water Project is aimed at fostering a closer relationship between artists, community members, and Cherry Valley’s waterways, and will…

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…