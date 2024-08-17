HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

Drumming with The Telegraph School

DRUM CIRCLE—6 p.m. “Cherry Valley Drum Circle.” Held Sundays. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Gazebo. (607) 264-3785 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool

IROQUOIS MUSEUM—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Artist Demonstration: Guitar Making with Glenn Hill Jr.” Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howe’s Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit https://www.iroquoismuseum.org/workshops-events

CONCERT—2 p.m. Memorial Concert for Ken Held. Featuring local musicians. Free. Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville.

CONCERT—3 p.m. Balourdet Quartet performs works by Haydn, Bartók, Smetana. Presented by the Friends of Music of Stamford. Admission by donation. First Presbyterian Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. Visit www.friendsmusic.org

THEATER—4 p.m. “Across a Barrier of Fear: The Life of Eleanor Roosevelt.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

THEATRE—5 p.m. “An Iliad” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, based on Homer’s “Iliad.” Directed by Lauren Bone Noble. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 8/22 and 8/23, at 3 and 7:30 p.m. on 8/24, and 5 p.m. on 8/25. Free admission, donations accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/an-iliad/

FUNDRAISER—6-8 p.m. “Feeding Pets of the Homeless Week Bingo.” Donate pet food and have some fun. Requires minimum food/beverage purchase to participate. Roots Public Social Club, 177 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 349-3842 or visit https://www.facebook.com/RootsPubSocialClub/

