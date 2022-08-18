HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-19-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, AUGUST 19

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 7 p.m. Celebrate opening of exhibit ‘Made in New York: Glass & Fiber’ a fine craft invitational exhibit, and explore the exhibit of the works produced at the Pain the Point plein air paintings produced at Brookwood Point by area artists. Showing through September 23 at the Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

OPEN HOUSE – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Learn about the Haudenosaunee who called this area home. Exhibit features an original Seneca log house and a reproduction Mohawk bark house with museum teachers on hand to answer questions and give insight into the enduring legacy of the Haudenosaunee and the changing landscape of Central New York. A guided tour will depart the museum kiosk at 2 p.m. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/ofoinc/

CHICKEN DINNER – 4:30 – 6 p.m. Enjoy a Brooks chicken dinner on the 3rd Friday of each month.

Will include chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw, and roll all for $13/dinner plus convenience fee if paying by Paypal. Pre-order by Wednesday strongly encouraged. First Baptist Church of Cooperstown, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. Contact baptistcooperstown@gmail.com