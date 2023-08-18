HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

HAUDENOSAUNEE—2-5 p.m. Celebrate Native America. Learn the history of the Haudenosaunee, participate in traditional social dances, and find unique items by hand crafters. Free. Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

RIVER CLEAN-UP—8 a.m. to noon. Susquehanna River Clean-up. Remove trash from the river, take pictures, provide refreshments, or help with first aid if needed. All jobs available. Sign-up required. Cleaning from the Susquehanna Bridge to the Wastewater Treatment Plant, Cooperstown. Visit https://otsegooutdoors.org/event/susquehanna-river-clean-up-2/

PANCAKE BREAKFAST—7:30-11:30 a.m. Fly-In Pancake Breakfast. All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, maple syrup, sausage, beverages. Cost, $9/adult to support the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department. Cooperstown/Westville Airport, Route 166, Cooperstown.

RICHFIELD SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local produce, eggs, meat, flowers, plants, dairy products, honey, maple products, more. Spring Park pavilion, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-2703 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsfarmersmarket/

NATIONAL HONEY BEE DAY—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Celebrate the honey bee with an observation hive, free honey tastings, pairings and crafts for children. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-6195 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket

EASTERN OTSEGO FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. SUNY Cobleskill Carriage House Café and General Store, 126 Schoharie Parkway North, Cobleskill.

BICYCLE —10 a.m. NYS Bicycle Racing Association Time Trial Championships. Registration required. Cooperstown-Westville Airport, 866 State Highway 166, Cooperstown. (607) 437-2545 or visit https://www.facebook.com/centralnewyorkcycling/

PADDLE & PULL—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Invasive Species Control at Silver Lake. Join Otsego County Conservation Association to pull water chestnuts and European frog-bit from the lake. Registration required. Silver Lake, New Berlin. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/

ART WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. “Prints Charming” printmaking workshop for kids age 6-10. $35/non-member, includes materials. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

EXHIBITION—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Passages: Creatures & Curiosities,” featuring Petey Brown, Ava Fedorov and Helen Quinn. Free admission. Also open daily by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

MEDIEVAL FAIR —11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A day at the fair in the renaissance/medieval period. Featuring vendors, refreshments and entertainment by the Iona Dance Troupe, Bailey & Quinn Irish/Celtic musicians, The Paddy Nappers (singing pirates), Thimbleberry the Wood Sprite (entertainment for the children) and much more. Windfall Dutch Barn, GPS location is 2009 Clinton Road, Fort Plain. (518) 774-0134 or visit http://www.windfalldutchbarn.com/

SUMMER HARVEST FESTIVAL—Noon to 6 p.m. Farmer and artisan market, live music, and local foods from the Butternut Valley. Free admission. Guy Rathbun Park, Morris. info@butternutvalleyalliance.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/ButternutValleyAlliance

PERIOD FARCES—Noon & 2 p.m. “Cox & Box: A Musical Comedy” presented by The Templeton Players. A silly musical farce in which a conniving landlord tricks Mr. Cox and Mr. Box into sharing the same apartment. How long can the scheme last before chaos ensues? The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2023-07-15/

TRAIN ROBBERY – Noon. Action-packed ride featuring shootouts, period costumes and fun for the whole family. Tickets, $25/adult. Reservations required. Cooperstown-Charlotte Valley Railroad, departing from 136 County Route 166, Milford. (607) 432-2429 or visit https://www.lrhs.com/

OPERA—1 p.m. “Romeo and Juliet.” The Glimmerglass Festival, Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or visit https://glimmerglass.org/events/2023-la-boheme/

SELF-DEFENSE—1-2 p.m. Free self-defense skills program for girls and women presented by Brooks Karate School American Goju. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-3200 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter

TRAIN RIDES—1 p.m. Nature discovery and appreciation on the “Mink Creek Local” over railway bridges and into the “Great Cedar Swamp.” Learn the history of the local railway built in 1868. Tickets, $20/adult. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 168 McKoons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsscenicrailway

ART WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “Prints in the Enchanted Forest” workshop for kids age 8-14. $35/non-member, includes materials. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

EXHIBIT TOUR—2 p.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place.” Join a museum educator to learn the rich history of the Otsego Region, explore the Otsego Lake shoreline, learn about the early inhabitants of this area and visit the reproduction Mohawk Bark House and the Seneca Long House. Included with museum admission. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

MUSIC & MEAD—2-9 p.m. “Mead is not Dead” series with Grateful Upstate Toodeloo. HoneyPot Farms Meadery, 5798 State Highway 51, Burlington Flats. (607) 437-0463 or visit https://www.facebook.com/staycalmhavemead

SOAP CLASS—2-5 p.m. Learn to make soap in different colors and scents. Participants will take home 6 bars and the molds. Must wear long pants and closed-toed shoes. Class is $30. Pre-registration required. Red Barn Décor & More, 1938 State Highway 23, Morris.

IROQUOIS MUSUEM—2 p.m. “Seneca Stories” with Leeora White, Turtle Clan of the Seneca Nation. Admission, $8/adult. Amphitheater, Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit www.iroquoismuseum.org

BBQ DINNER—4:30 p.m. Chicken BBQ Dinner. Eat in or take out. No drive-through, no reservations. Dinners, $14. Pierstown Grange, Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 264-3069

SUMMER CONCERT—7-10 p.m. “Folk on the Veranda.” Bring a picnic and lawn chairs and enjoy folk songs of the Erie Canal, more. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/events-2/

OPERA—7:30-10 p.m. “La Bohème.” The Glimmerglass Festival, Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or visit https://glimmerglass.org/events/2023-la-boheme/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Tolliver & Wakeman” by Kyle Bass, about two soldiers of the Civil War, one who escaped slavery in Virginia and enlisted with the Union Army’s 26th Regiment of Colored Troops, the other a woman who disguised herself as a man to enlist. Free admission, donations gratefully accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/toliver-and-wakeman-2/