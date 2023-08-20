Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, AUGUST 21

Saxophone Quartet Performs At Meadowlinks

CONCERT—7 p.m. Empire Saxophone Quartet. Popular classics and jazz. Free; rain or shine. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 476 County Road 27, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1646 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057112883269

FOOD SERVICE—Noon to 1 p.m. Children receive free food. Open to all children through age 18. Other activities include a bookmobile and games. Held Monday through Friday in July and August. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or visit http://www.charitiesccdos.org/SFSP.html

RABIES CLINIC—3-6 p.m. Free rabies vaccinations. First come, first serve; bring your pet’s vaccination certificate for the vet’s reference. Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/SQSPCA

CONCERT—6 p.m. “The Small Town Big Band.” Free. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

