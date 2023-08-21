HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, AUGUST 22

MUSIC FEST—7 p.m. All-Bach. Part of the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival 25th anniversary season. $30, adults; $15, students under 18. Purchase tickets in advance at www.cooperstownmusicfest.org. Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River Street, Cooperstown.

BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Networking group discusses Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation. All welcome. Held each Tuesday at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Explore trails with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment, water, and be aware of level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Milford State Forest. Contact hike leaders Jendy Murphy & Paul Wehren at (518) 605-5642 or visit https://susqadk.org/

CRAFTY TUESDAY—10 a.m. Hammer and flowers craft. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

FOOD SERVICE—Noon to 1 p.m. Children receive free food. Open to all children through age 18. Other activities include a bookmobile and games. Held Monday through Friday in July and August. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or visit http://www.charitiesccdos.org/SFSP.html

TUESDAY MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Local farmers and artisans, plus live music, every Tuesday afternoon through September. . Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-6195 or visit cooperstownfarmersmarket.org

AQUARIUM—3-4 p.m. VIA Aquarium Marine Life Outreach Program. The Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

RABIES CLINIC—6-8 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs and ferrets. First come, first serve; bring your pet’s vaccination certificate for the vet’s reference. Cherry Valley Town Barn. (607) 547-4230.

LAKEFRONT CONCERT—6:30 p.m. “Hop City Hellcats.” Unique brand of Americana and outlaw country. Held at the historic Bandstand, Lake Front Park, Cooperstown.

office@cooperstownchamber.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront/