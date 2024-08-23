HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

Chicken Dinner To Support

Families in Need

BENEFIT—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Willy’s Good Chicken Dinner.” Benefit for the Cooperstown Lions Club SNAP Match Program. Fees apply. Hulse Hill Farm, 5928 State Highway 28, Fly Creek. Visit CoopSNAPMatch.org

MARKET—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Worcester Farmers’ & Flea Market.” Every Saturday. Second Chances Vintage Shop, 174 Main Street, Worcester. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1476590776266599

YARD SALES—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Annual Yard Sale Day.” Part of Old Franklin Day. 120 Water Street, Franklin. Visit https://www.facebook.com/OldFranklinDay/

CONSERVATION—9 a.m. to noon. “Paddle and Pull: Goodyear Lake.” Pull invasive water chestnuts from Goodyear Lake with the Otsego County Conservation Association. Registration required. Reserve a watercraft or bring your own. Meet at the New York State Fishing Access Site, Portlandville. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/g2gn7yuanfxxjzb7o7elq3ng6ol5cd-964ey-rbl6p

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

GILBERTSVILLE FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Corner of State Route 51 and Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2305.

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local vendors, food trucks, music, more. Continues Saturdays through 10/19. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Borst Field off State Highway 7, Schenevus. culinaryanthropology@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/eofmny/

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $1 bag sale. Jewelry is $1 an item. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

SUMMER—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fortin Park Summer Festival.” Music, food trucks, vendors, activities and more. Presented by Destination Oneonta in Fortin Park, Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta

MUSEUM—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Fiber Arts Weekend.” The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/fiber-arts-weekend/2024-08-24/

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. “Gravestone Workshops: Learn How to Clean and Repair.” No experience/equipment necessary. Morris Historical Society at the Harmony Cemetery, 164 Pegg Road, Morris. (607) 263-5965 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/767209793411316/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=3192365357562402

FAMILY FARM DAY—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Explore the farms of Schoharie, Otsego and Delaware counties. Free. Visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/08/24/family-farm-day-2024

YARD SALES—Noon. “Fly Creek Area-Wide Yard Sales.” Fly Creek. Visit https://www.facebook.com/FlyCreekCiderMill/

MINGLE—Noon to 2 p.m. “Mingle & Meet the NY Goat Yoga.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

MUSIC ON MAIN—1-3 p.m. Saxalicious. Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9983 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cooperstownchamber

ONEONTA HISTORY—2 p.m. Historical Marker Unveiling for the Oneonta Armory. 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaHistory/

ONEONTA HISTORY—2-5 p.m. “Summer Walking Tour Series: Oneonta Armory.” Presented by the Oneonta History Center. Oneonta Armory, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaHistory/

CONCERT—3-5 p.m. “Elegance and Passion.” Opening the 3rd season of the Fenimore Chamber Orchestra with music by Mozart, Haydn, others. info@fenimore-orchestra.org or visit https://www.fenimore-orchestra.org/

THEATRE—3 and 7:30 p.m. “An Iliad,” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, based on Homer’s “Iliad.” Directed by Lauren Bone Noble. Also showing at 5 p.m. on 8/25. Free admission, donations accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/trouble-in-mind/

FAIRY FEST—4-9 p.m. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” Mini Fairy Fest. Vendors, live music, themed crafts, more. Free and open to the public. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/

OPEN MIC—6-8 p.m. Share talents in a welcoming space. Stage open to all. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

DANCE—6-9 p.m. “Community Contradance.” Music by the O’Shanigans Quartet. Admission fee. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

OUTDOORS—6 p.m. “Bingo, Bonfire, and S’mores.” Free. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertLakeStatePark

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

LOCAL FILM—8-11 p.m. “STREAM.” Produced locally, with key scenes filmed in Cooperstown. Fees apply. Showing through 8/24. Southside Mall Cinema, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

PERFORMANCE—9 p.m. “Master Illusionist Elliot Zimet.” Fees apply. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Campus_activities@oneonta.edu or visit https://oneonta.universitytickets.com/

