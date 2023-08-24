HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

TRIBUTE CONCERT—6-9 p.m. “Downtown Men,” a tribute to Billy Joel. $30. Includes cash bar. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

HAZARDOUS WASTE—8-11 a.m. Otsego County households are invited to bring paints, pesticides, solvents, cleaners, other chemicals to be safely collected and disposed of. Unadilla Town Barn, 216 County Highway 3, Unadilla. (607) 547-4225 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/event-five-tkrty

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Unadilla Fire Department, 77 Clifton Street, Unadilla. Register at RedCrossBlood.org

FOOD SERVICE—Noon to 1 p.m. Children receive free food. Open to all children through age 18. Other activities include a bookmobile and games. Held Monday through Friday in July and August. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or visit http://www.charitiesccdos.org/SFSP.html

MUSIC—2-4 p.m. Ryan Matter Band. Red Shed Brewery, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 731-6454 or visit https://www.redshedbrewing.com/calendar/

HAZARDOUS WASTE—2-4 p.m. Otsego County small businesses are invited to bring paints, pesticides, solvents, cleaners, other chemicals to be safely collected and disposed of. Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4225 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/event-five-tkrty

TOURNAMENT—4-7 p.m. Fun Mini-Golf Tournament and Business After Hours session. Open to the community. Prizes for 1st and 2nd place best team score and the blindfolded hole-in-one competition. Barnyard Swing Mini-Golf, 4604 State Highway 28, Milford. (607) 432-4500 or visit https://barnyardswing.com/

MUSIC—5-8 p.m. Eddie and Birddog Show. Fine food, cool beer and some hot tunes. The O at 112, 112 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-0179 or visit https://www.facebook.com/theoat112otego/

TRAIN RIDES—6:30 p.m. Ride the Richfield Springs Scenic Railway. Tickets, $20/adult. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 168 MC Koons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsscenicrailway

FIREWORKS—Dusk to 9:30 p.m. Annual fireworks over the lake, presented by the Goodyear Lake Association. Goodyear Lake, Portlandville. Visit https://www.goodyearlakeny.org/