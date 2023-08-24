Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

Billy Joel Tribute Concert

TRIBUTE CONCERT—6-9 p.m. “Downtown Men,” a tribute to Billy Joel. $30. Includes cash bar. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

HAZARDOUS WASTE—8-11 a.m. Otsego County households are invited to bring paints, pesticides, solvents, cleaners, other chemicals to be safely collected and disposed of. Unadilla Town Barn, 216 County Highway 3, Unadilla. (607) 547-4225 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/event-five-tkrty

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Unadilla Fire Department, 77 Clifton Street, Unadilla. Register at RedCrossBlood.org

FOOD SERVICE—Noon to 1 p.m. Children receive free food. Open to all children through age 18. Other activities include a bookmobile and games. Held Monday through Friday in July and August. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or visit http://www.charitiesccdos.org/SFSP.html

MUSIC—2-4 p.m. Ryan Matter Band. Red Shed Brewery, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 731-6454 or visit https://www.redshedbrewing.com/calendar/

HAZARDOUS WASTE—2-4 p.m. Otsego County small businesses are invited to bring paints, pesticides, solvents, cleaners, other chemicals to be safely collected and disposed of. Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4225 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/event-five-tkrty

TOURNAMENT—4-7 p.m. Fun Mini-Golf Tournament and Business After Hours session. Open to the community. Prizes for 1st and 2nd place best team score and the blindfolded hole-in-one competition. Barnyard Swing Mini-Golf, 4604 State Highway 28, Milford. (607) 432-4500 or visit https://barnyardswing.com/

MUSIC—5-8 p.m. Eddie and Birddog Show. Fine food, cool beer and some hot tunes. The O at 112, 112 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-0179 or visit https://www.facebook.com/theoat112otego/

TRAIN RIDES—6:30 p.m. Ride the Richfield Springs Scenic Railway. Tickets, $20/adult. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 168 MC Koons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsscenicrailway

FIREWORKS—Dusk to 9:30 p.m. Annual fireworks over the lake, presented by the Goodyear Lake Association. Goodyear Lake, Portlandville. Visit https://www.goodyearlakeny.org/ 

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAY 29 Otsego County Remembers The Fallen ONEONTA MEMORIAL DAY PARADE —10 a.m. Commemorate our country’s fallen soldiers. The day will begin with a parade (line-up at 9 a.m. and step off at 10), to commemorate Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Robert Eramo. A riderless horse will be included as a salute to the fallen, with CWO3 Shawn Hubner, who serves in the deceased’s unit, hand carrying the battalion colors from Fort Wainwright to Oneonta and marching in the honor guard. After the parade will be a ceremony of remembrance at 11 a.m. on the Veterans Memorial…

Bat in Unadilla Tests Positive for Rabies

A press release from the Otsego County Department of Health reports that a bat in the Town of Unadilla tested positive for rabies on August 8. One person is receiving post-exposure vaccination. Rabies is a fatal viral infection that can be transmitted through the bite or scratch of an infected animal or contact with saliva to broken skin or mucus membranes.…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

Now through September 30, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE