HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-27-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

FAMILY FARM DAY – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Celebrate local agriculture in this 10th annual Family Farm Day. Dozens of farms will be open for exploration across Schoharie, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. Enjoy fresh samples, hands-on demonstration, meet the farmers, and much more. Pick up your farm guide from participating farms, farmer’s markets, libraries, more in the 3 counties or download the guide from www.familyfarmday.org

BLOOD DRIVE – 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Burlington Flats Baptist Church, 101 Arnold Rd., Burlington Flats. 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org

FABRIC SALE – 8:30 a.m. – gone. Variety of fabrics available in 1 yard cuts for $2 or 3 yard cuts for $5. Proceeds will be donated to Susquehanna SPCA in memory of Nancy Richard. Heartworks Quilts & Fabrics, 6237 St. Hwy. 28, Fly Creek. 607-547-2501 or visit facebook.com/heartworksquilts

ART SYMPOSIUM – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Hop online for virtual symposium ‘Venice: Where Art, Science, and Activism Meet’ where the experts discuss climate change, art conservation, and the impact of tourism. Learn how the city of Venice has impacted our world throughout history and how we are now impacting this historic city. Free, registration required. Hosted by the Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org/class/symposium2022

ART IN THE PARK – 1 – 4 p.m. This drop-in program invites children aged 2 – 12 to explore and add to the forest art trail. Bring your own painted rocks or collaborate with OWL to make art to be displayed. By donation, children must be accompanied by an adult. Rain or Shine. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Rd., Fortin Park, Oneonta. 607-431-8543 or visit facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning

CEMETERY TOUR – 1 p.m. Join the Town of Maryland Historical Society for a tour of the cemetery and to learn the history and the secrets of the hamlet. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the presentation by Jim Banner. Cemetery, Town of Maryland. Visit the group on Facebook for more info at facebook.com/groups/291944741443454/

THEATER – 2 & 7:30 p.m. Enjoy performance of Broadway hit ‘Love Letter’ by A. R. Gurney about 2 characters reading their notes, letters, and cards detailing 50 years of their hope, ambitions, dreams, disappointments, victories, defeats, and more that have passed between them during their separated lives. Presented by the Klinkhart Hall Arts Center at the The Roseboro Hotel Ballroom, 210 Main Street, Sharon Springs. Visit klinkharthall.org/product/love-letters/

INAUGURAL CONCERT – 3 p.m. Come enjoy the very first concert performed by the Fenimore Chamber Orchestra conducted by Music Director Maciej Žołtowski with renowned flutist Norman Thibodeau and featuring 2 works by a well-known composer and 2 by a lesser-known composer. Tickets, $40 general admission. Christ Church Episcopal, 46 River St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9555 or visit fenimoreco.org/events/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

ART PERFORMANCE – 8 p.m. Enjoy old silent film ‘A Trip to the Moon’ with current music and dance arrangement ‘The Sunbather’ by Johnny Butler and Alex Oliva in this installment of the ‘Not Silent Films’ series. Trip to the Moon was the first sci-fi film and depicted a voyage to the moon based on the novels of Jules Verne and was released in 1902. The Sunbather is a work of dance and music that transports the audience to the bowels of an intergalactic ship. The Visionary Stage for New and Explorative Art, 2381 NY-205, Mount Vision. 607-638-5119 or visit upsi-ny.com/upcoming-events-news