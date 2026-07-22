TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, July 23

Open House and Garden Tours

OPEN HOUSE—4:30-6:30 p.m. “GROW Garden Open House.” Tour gardens featuring All-American Selection Vegetables and Flowers, Victory Garden Bed, Cut Flower Demonstration Bed, Three Sisters Bed, and many more. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties Education Center, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 ext. 235 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2026/07/23/grow-garden-open-house

CHANGEOVER DAY—9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Avoid heavy traffic and pedestrians on State Route 205. Cooperstown All Star Village, Oneonta. https://wegootsego.com/changeover/

OTSEGO COUNTY—9 a.m. Meeting of the Administration Committee, chaired by Margaret Kennedy. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4202 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

LIBRARY—10 a.m.to 2 p.m. Christmas in July. Featuring special guest, Santa. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1038860685641700&set=a.244415948419515

ART—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Intro to Figure Drawing.” Led by Paul Marcellino. Suggested donation applies; registration required. Continues Thursdays through 8/13. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1311225134479491&set=a.418484840420196

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/calendar

SEWING—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Stitch and Bitch.” Held every other Thursday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 353-2944 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=915915304870204&set=a.108861962242213

LOCAL FOOD—11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fruit & Veggies Farmer’s Market. Clinic Lobby, Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Drive, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=2002682227346873&set=gm.10162062235876841&idorvanity=67159951840

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of turkey cold plate, macaroni salad, marinated broccoli, salad and peaches. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

CONNECTIONS—12:30-2 p.m. Learn American Sign Language. Held each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10238969059636228&set=gm.3125839947624936&idorvanity=1197122360496714

CRAFT CLASS—1 p.m. “Stone Wrapping.” Registration required. Suggested donation appreciated. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Bring your own art project and work alongside other artists/crafters. Held each Thursday. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122110045412775799&set=a.122109465902775799

BASEBALL—1 p.m. Author series presents “One Day in September: Baseball, Brotherhood and the Birth of the All-Star Game,” by Scott D. Reich. Historian describes how the All-Star game was born in Fenway Park in 1917. Presentation held in the Discovery Zone, followed by Q&A and book signing. National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/author-series-one-day-september-baseball-brotherhood-and-birth-all-star-game

VETERANS—3-5 p.m. Tour the Oneonta Veterans Museum, featuring memorabilia, photographs and more, donated by local families. Free; donations appreciated. On view 3-5 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. American Legion Post 259, 279 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122206890842460363&set=a.122095360988460363

HOBBY HANGOUT—3 p.m. “Magnetic Poetry.” Bring a work in progress or start something new. Open to all ages 8+. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1066803289005133&set=a.222190773466393

MORRIS FARMERS’ MARKET—3-5:30 p.m. Held each Thursday through October. Pavilion, Guy Rathbun Park, 117 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-5203 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083302834119

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CAR SHOW—4-7 p.m. “Weekly Thursdays Cruise-In.” All welcome to participate or view. 50/50 raffle, music and fun. Held Thursdays through 9/24. Presented by Tom and Doug’s Cruise-In at the Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 376-1709 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1278435221082449/1278435264415778?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfe

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. LARP Fight Practice. Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big Pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122211880724285514&set=a.122102968988285514

PUBLIC SPEAKING—6 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters. Meet to build confidence, find your voice and overcome fears of public speaking. Held via Zoom and in person each 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month. Green Earth Health Market Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. vpm-9253@toastmastersclubs.org or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1419185380251477&set=a.560682079435149

WALKING CLUB—6 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

ENERGY—6 p.m. Stakeholder forum for Smart Energy Choices of Mohawk Valley. Share experiences, insights and ideas related to clean energy. Held online and in person. Registration required. Herkimer County Community College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 736-3394 ext. 260 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1601476845316447&set=gm.27108519528780901&idorvanity=321873527872198

WORKSHOP—6-7:30 p.m. “Herbal Medicine Making Workshop: Solstice Wort.” Learn to craft a natural apothecary with Deborah of Earthen Spirit Herbalism. Fees apply; registration required. Origins Café, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 437-2862 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122241095738286844&set=gm.27287801257519393&idorvanity=321873527872198

POTTERY—6:30-9:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

LIVE MUSIC—6:30-8:30 p.m. “Sangria at Sunset: The Burned Over Revival.” Sangria and live music while watching the sun set over the scenic Fly Creek Valley. Pail Shop Vineyards. 124 Goose Street, Fly Creek. (607) 282-4035 or https://www.pailshopvineyards.com/music-2026

CONCERTS IN THE PARK—6:30 p.m. 38th Summer Concert Series: Barnyard Saints. Outlaw country, foot-stomping old barn dance. Stewart’s ice cream sundaes and water available for purchase. Held rain or shine. Presented by the Unadilla Historical Association. Community House Lawn, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10164281399933276&set=gm.1033807495974345&idorvanity=375683008453467

THEATER—7 p.m. Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” with a 1969 twist. Tickets required. Held Wednesdays and Thursdays through 8/13. Presented by the Glimmer Globe Theatre, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1453 or https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerGlobeTheatre

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. 2026 Oneonta Summer Concert Series: Fritz’s Polka Band. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0680 or https://www.facebook.com/oneontarec/posts/pfbid094iNmbA673hUV3dJ5PJkhSwdunY3SXdXX5Bg2XwuLDoYoA79f8xNGVxMv8XqBS1sl

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. Tony’s Polka Band. Free and open to the public. Presented by the Worcester Historical Society Concert Series 2026. Rain location: Worcester Wieting Theatre. Heritage Park gazebo, Main Street, Worcester. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=934413552947583&set=a.146799495042330

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