HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

It’s Fiber Arts Weekend

at the Farmers’ Museum

FIBER ARTS—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiber Arts Weekend. Demonstration of weaving, spinning, knitting, quilting and other textile-related activities. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

FUNDRAISER—Noon. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy dinner at a local restaurant and a percentage of the proceeds goes to support local non-profit Helios Care. Lake House Restaurant, 2521 County Highway 22, Richfield Springs. (607) 432-6773.

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local produce, arts, & crafts for sale, and get to know the local makers & farmers. Curry Park, 3898 State Highway 28, Milford.

MINDFULNESS – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Otsego County Conservation Association invites the community for a session of fresh air and moving meditation. Wilbur Park Pavilion, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/mindfulness-at-wilbur-park

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Puppetry Workshop of the Cherry Valley Water Project” with Jade Weiss. Registration required. Cherry Valley Old School, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. info@thetelegraphschool.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool

PERIOD FARCES—Noon & 2 p.m. “A Good Night’s Rest,” presented by The Templeton Players. Mr. Snobbington desperately needs to sleep but the neighbor is making a ruckus after being locked out. What to do but invite the neighbor in, if only he will quiet down. What could possibly go wrong? The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2023-07-15/

SUMMER SUNDAY PRESENTATION—1-3 p.m. “Barns of New York” with Cindy Falk. Free and open to the public. Bring own folding law chair; handicap accessible. Swart-Wilcox House Museum, 24 Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. https://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/

TRAIN RIDES—3 p.m. Sunday Rambles. Tickets, $20/adult. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 168 MC Koons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsscenicrailway

CAR SHOW—5-8 p.m. Cruise-In Car Show. Classic cars and ice cream for sale. Jerry’s Place, 6635 State Highway 28, Hartwick. (607) 547-6635 or visit https://carcruisefinder.com/new-york-car-shows/event/jerrys-place-cruise-in/2023-06-05/