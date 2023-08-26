Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

It’s Fiber Arts Weekend
at the Farmers’ Museum

FIBER ARTS—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiber Arts Weekend. Demonstration of weaving, spinning, knitting, quilting and other textile-related activities. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

FUNDRAISER—Noon. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy dinner at a local restaurant and a percentage of the proceeds goes to support local non-profit Helios Care. Lake House Restaurant, 2521 County Highway 22, Richfield Springs. (607) 432-6773.

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local produce, arts, & crafts for sale, and get to know the local makers & farmers. Curry Park, 3898 State Highway 28, Milford.

MINDFULNESS – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Otsego County Conservation Association invites the community for a session of fresh air and moving meditation. Wilbur Park Pavilion, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/mindfulness-at-wilbur-park

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Puppetry Workshop of the Cherry Valley Water Project” with Jade Weiss. Registration required. Cherry Valley Old School, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. info@thetelegraphschool.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool

PERIOD FARCES—Noon & 2 p.m. “A Good Night’s Rest,” presented by The Templeton Players. Mr. Snobbington desperately needs to sleep but the neighbor is making a ruckus after being locked out. What to do but invite the neighbor in, if only he will quiet down. What could possibly go wrong? The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2023-07-15/

SUMMER SUNDAY PRESENTATION—1-3 p.m. “Barns of New York” with Cindy Falk. Free and open to the public. Bring own folding law chair; handicap accessible. Swart-Wilcox House Museum, 24 Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. https://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/

TRAIN RIDES—3 p.m. Sunday Rambles. Tickets, $20/adult. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 168 MC Koons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsscenicrailway

CAR SHOW—5-8 p.m. Cruise-In Car Show. Classic cars and ice cream for sale. Jerry’s Place, 6635 State Highway 28, Hartwick. (607) 547-6635 or visit https://carcruisefinder.com/new-york-car-shows/event/jerrys-place-cruise-in/2023-06-05/

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 29 ‘Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert‘ GLIMMERGLASS FESTIVAL – Noon. “Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert.” The stars of “La Boheme” perform their favorite party pieces, accompanied by Glimmerglass Artistic Director Rob Ainsley. Presented by Cherry Valley Artworks at the Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/ UNVEILING – 9 a.m. Greater Oneonta Historical Society and Oneonta Job Corps unveil historical marker for the Homer Folks Tuberculosis Hospital. Held at corner of West Street and Homer Folks Drive, Town of Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit facebook.com/OneontaHistory…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-24-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 Otsego County Chamber Awards Dinner AWARDS DINNER—5:30 p.m. The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce invites the community to celebrate this year’s award winners: Geoffrey Doyle, Eugene Bettiol Jr. Distinguished Citizen of the Year; Casella Waste Systems, Business of the Year Award; Creekside Industries, Breakthrough Award; Connie Herzig, Volunteer of the Year; and Dan Buttermann, Leadership Otsego Distinguished Alumnus. Held at the Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 or visit members.otsegocc.com/events/details/2023-annual-spring-awards-dinner-blooming-with-brilliance-1079 BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown.…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

Now through September 30, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE