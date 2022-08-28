HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-29-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, AUGUST 29

MUSIC FEST – 7 – 9 p.m. Enjoy performance by Grammy-nominated trio with the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival. The Brazillian jazz legends Trio da Paz are some of Brazil’s most in-demand musicians and will leave the community with an evening not soon forgotten. Tickets, $30/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. Visit cooperstownmusicfest.org

CONCERT FEST – 7 p.m. Enjoy the Tom Hovey Summer Music Festival. This week is Lauren Mettler performing Classical and Original Folk music. Free. Rain or Shine. Meadow Links Golf Course, 476 Co. Rd. 27, Richfield Springs. 315-858-1646 or visit meadowlinks.com/#5_News-and-Events