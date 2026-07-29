TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, July 30

Open House at the SUNY

Oneonta Biological Field Station

OPEN HOUSE—4-7 p.m. Meet the team at the SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station and learn what they do. Includes a short presentation at 5 p.m., project posters, hands-on learning stations, tour the laboratory, boat tour (weather permitting), refreshments, and more. SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station, 5838 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10239472385502265&set=gm.27356253470674171&idorvanity=321873527872198

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/calendar

CELEBRATION—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free community celebration honoring the 36th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Utica City Hall and Hanna Park, 1 Kennedy Place, Utica. (315) 272-2942 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=898667929942986&set=a.176665012143285

LIBRARY—10 a.m. Summer Reading Program. Continues Thursdays through 8/27. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1038860685641700&set=a.244415948419515

DINOSAURS—10 a.m. “Dinosaur Rocks.” Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1437234465104811&set=a.544469607714639

VOLUNTEER—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fight hunger in Otsego County. Help staff unload deliveries of food and other items for families in need. Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8902 or https://cooperstownfoodpantry.org/

LIBRARY—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Power Up with S.T.E.A.M.: Owl Pellet Dissection.” For ages 8-12. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1411386574346105&set=a.546921787459259

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of baked dill fish, rice pilaf, spinach and cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

CONNECTIONS—12:30-2 p.m. Learn American Sign Language. Held each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10238969059636228&set=gm.3125839947624936&idorvanity=1197122360496714

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Bring your own art project and work alongside other artists/crafters. Held each Thursday. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122110045412775799&set=a.122109465902775799

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

CRAFT CLASS—1 p.m. “Acrylic Pour.” Registration required. Suggested donation appreciated. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

BASEBALL—1 p.m. Author series presents “The Bosses of the Bronx,” by Mike Vaccaro. The story of the Steinbrenner family, owners of the New York Yankees. Presentation held in the Discovery Zone, followed by Q&A and book signing. National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/author-series-bosses-bronx

CHANGEOVER DAY—2-3:30 p.m. If traveling south on State Route 28 from Cooperstown, seek an alternate route. Cooperstown Dreams Park, Cooperstown. https://wegootsego.com/changeover/

VETERANS—3-5 p.m. Tour the Oneonta Veterans Museum, featuring memorabilia, photographs and more, donated by local families. Free; donations appreciated. On view 3-5 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. American Legion Post 259, 279 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122206890842460363&set=a.122095360988460363

HOBBY HANGOUT—3 p.m. “Button Books.” Bring a work in progress or start something new. Open to all ages 8+. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1066803289005133&set=a.222190773466393

MORRIS FARMERS’ MARKET—3-5:30 p.m. Held each Thursday through October. Pavilion, Guy Rathbun Park, 117 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-5203 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083302834119

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CAR SHOW—4-7 p.m. “Weekly Thursdays Cruise-In.” All welcome to participate or view. 50/50 raffle, music and fun. Held Thursdays through 9/24. Presented by Tom and Doug’s Cruise-In at the Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 376-1709 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1278435221082449/1278435264415778?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfe

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. LARP Fight Practice. Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big Pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122211880724285514&set=a.122102968988285514

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

WALKING CLUB—6 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

SHOW & TELL—6 p.m. “Unearth a Story at Springfield Show and Tell.” All ages welcome. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1072581488427313&set=a.222190773466393

POTTERY—6:30-9:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

LIVE MUSIC—6:30-8:30 p.m. “Sangria at Sunset: Josh Breen and Eric Ashley.” Sangria and live music while watching the sun set over the scenic Fly Creek Valley. Pail Shop Vineyards. 124 Goose Street, Fly Creek. (607) 282-4035 or https://www.pailshopvineyards.com/music-2026

CONCERTS IN THE PARK—6:30 p.m. 38th Summer Concert Series: Sidney Community Band. Show tunes, and patriotic and popular music. Stewart’s ice cream sundaes and water available for purchase. Held rain or shine. Presented by the Unadilla Historical Association. Community House Lawn, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10164281399933276&set=gm.1033807495974345&idorvanity=375683008453467

THEATER—7 p.m. Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” with a 1969 twist. Tickets required. Held Wednesdays and Thursdays through 8/13. Presented by the Glimmer Globe Theatre, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1453 or https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerGlobeTheatre

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. 2026 Oneonta Summer Concert Series: Too Old to Plow. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0680 or https://www.facebook.com/oneontarec/posts/pfbid094iNmbA673hUV3dJ5PJkhSwdunY3SXdXX5Bg2XwuLDoYoA79f8xNGVxMv8XqBS1sl

CONCERT—7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. Love Lagoon Album Release Concert, with special guests King Konye and Drue. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

CONCERT—7 p.m. Cooperstown Summer Music Festival presents “The Sebastians: Over the Alps.” Tickets required. Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River Street, Cooperstown. (800) 316-8559 or cooperstownmusicfest.org

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