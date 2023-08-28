HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, AUGUST 29

Finale of the 2023 Cooperstown Summer Music Festival

MUSIC FEST—7 p.m. Borromeo String Quartet with Linda Chesis on flute. Part of the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival 25th anniversary season. $30, adults; $15, students under 18. Purchase tickets in advance at www.cooperstownmusicfest.org. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown.

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Springbrook, 105 Campus Drive, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Networking group discusses Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation. All welcome. Held each Tuesday at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Explore trails with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment, water, and be aware of level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Finger Lakes Trail, Walton. Contact hike leader Tom Austin at (607) 435-8107 or visit https://susqadk.org/

TUESDAY MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Local farmers and artisans, plus live music, every Tuesday afternoon through September. . Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-6195 or visit cooperstownfarmersmarket.org

JOB FAIR—2-4 p.m. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

EXHIBIT TOUR—2 p.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place.” Join a museum educator to learn the rich history of the Otsego Region. Included with museum admission. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

FIGURE DRAWING—5-7 p.m. Adults aged 18+ are invited to draw from life in fun drop in sessions. Newspaper and charcoal provided. No instruction. Cost, $10. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. 607-214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/

LAKEFRONT CONCERT—6:30 p.m. The Fabulous Mojos. Rocking, soulful, funky blues. Held at the historic Bandstand, Lake Front Park, Cooperstown.

office@cooperstownchamber.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront/