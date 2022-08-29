HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-30-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, AUGUST 30

LAKEFRONT CONCERT – 6:30 p.m. Enjoy the 17th season of the Lakefront Concert Series. This week features Barney & The Saints performing outlaw country, foot stomping old barn dance mixed with modern music. New this year, the delicious Mella’s Wood Fired Pizza will be onsite for the hungry concertgoers. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-9983 or visit wearecooperstown.com/events/cooperstown-lakefront-concert-series-3/

COMMUNITY HIKE – 10 a.m. The community is invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondak Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear, and enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Hikes will be relatively easy, short distance over rolling or flat terrain at a leisurely pace. Contact hike leader for more information. This weeks hike will be at Upper Riddell State Park, Davenport, with hike leaders Jendy Murphy & Paul Wehren. 518-605-5642 or visit susqadk.org

ROTARY OPEN HOUSE – 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. The public is invited for evening of networking, fun, refreshments, and to learn about one of the oldest most effective service organizations. Presented by th Oneonta Rotary Club at the B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/oneontarotary/