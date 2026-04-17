TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, April 18

Fire Department Open Houses

RecruitNY—Open houses and other events to recruit new firefighters.

• 9 a.m. to noon. View new pieces of firefighting equipment, talk to firefighters, learn about smoke alarms, practice with fire extinguishers, enter the raffle and more. Milford Fire Department and Emergency Squad, 64 South Main Street, Milford. (607) 286-9492 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1242367134750546?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22groups_highlight_units%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

• 9 a.m. to noon. Tour the firehouse, see the trucks, hang out with the members. Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Company, 811 County Road 26, Fly Creek. (607) 547-5469 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1492715685711995/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open House for anyone looking to give back to the community they live in. Worcester Hose Company, 36 Church Street, Worcester. (607) 397-8032 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1395939292337807&set=a.724725729459170

• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tour the firehouse, see the trucks, hang out with the members. Mount Vision Fire Department, 179 County Highway 11B, Mount Vision. (607) 433-0997 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1974205076841899/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

• Noon to 7 p.m. Activities, raffle, and chicken and biscuit dinner starting at 4 p.m. Richfield Springs Fire Department, 34 East James Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 922-4881 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2404825293357989/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SATURDAY HIKE—All day. Scenic excursion with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring a packed lunch, snacks and water. Dress appropriately and bring equipment for the weather/trail conditions. Pre-registration required. This week’s hike will be at the Catskill Scenic Trail, Roxbury to Stamford. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/saturday-hikes/

EDUCATION—9 a.m. “Book Study at The Gatehouse: Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?” Hosted by the Catskill Regional Teacher Center. Area teachers discuss the impact of race in our schools and communities based on the book by Beverly Daniel Tatum, PhD. All welcome. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1232452245770903/1232452259104235/

GARDENING—9 a.m. to noon. “Seed Sharing Saturdays.” Bring seeds, take seeds, get gardening information at the table. Held each Saturday in April. Come!Unity Garden, Milford United Methodist Church, 113 North Main Street, Milford. https://www.facebook.com/groups/239767743144776

COFFEE GROUP—9:15 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=896551466338903&set=a.182156554445068

COOKING—9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. “Afternoon Tea at Strawberry Hall: A Cooking Workshop.” Prepare a lavish spread of tea-time dainties from “The Nonpareil Cook Book” compiled by the Ladies of Worcester and Vicinity. Fees apply; registration required. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2768215733525834?post_id=2768215936859147&acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment_media%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OPEN HOUSE—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Herkimer County Community College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 or https://www.herkimer.edu/openhouse

SHOW & SALE—10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. “GOHS 19th Postcard, Book, and Ephemera Show and Sale.” Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or https://www.facebook.com/events/3434258383392639/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Blacksmith Workshop: Forge Welding.” For beginners and intermediates. Tickets required. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/event/blacksmith-workshop-forge-welding/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

GAME DAYS—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friends, fun and laughter for the whole family. Free; registration required. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=951398854387884&set=a.244415948419515

FAIR—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “HOPE” Vendor Fair. Featuring 30+ LGBTQIA+ vendors and nonprofits showcasing creative works they contribute to the community. Recreational Gym, Physical Education Building, Herkimer County Community College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 or https://www.herkimer.edu/herkimer-news/v/3868/herkimer-county-community-college-to-host-hope-vendor-fair

ARKELLEBRATION—Noon to 5 p.m. Celebrate spring with free admission to the museum, annual spring used book sale, snacks, activities and more. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

EXERCISE—Noon. “Let’s Move: Come Play Capoeira.” Unique Brazilian practice that blends martial arts, dance, music and culture. All welcome. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1567065192089303&set=a.784934640302366

BOOK TALK—Noon. Discussion on “Raging Erie: Life and Labor Along the Erie Canal.” Presented by author Dr. Mark Ferrara, professor of English at SUNY. Free and open to the public. 3rd Floor Ballroom, Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or https://www.facebook.com/events/900647779339432/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

WORKSHOP—1-4 p.m. Make your own abstract painting. Fees apply; registration required. All supplies included. Main View Gallery and Studio, 77 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1890 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1358535836083492&set=pcb.1358535906083485

FAMILY HIKE—1 p.m. Join the Moms and Little Pathfinders hiking group on a relaxed and scenic walk. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Roads, Laurens. (607) 437-5125 or https://www.facebook.com/events/946197988097134?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateWinter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

PRESENTATION—2 p.m. “Attic Patrol.” Led by experienced antiquer Brian McMurray. Free. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1326405266180505&set=pcb.1326409482846750

AUDITIONS—2 p.m. Try out for role in “Come Back To The 5 & Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean” by Ed Graczyk. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. biggerdreams@biggerdreamsproductions.org or https://www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/

DANCE—2-4 p.m. “Body and Soul Dance.” Weekly gathering exploring the possibilities of dance. Includes warm-up, improv and group choreography. Admission by donation to support food programs. Held each Saturday. First Presbyterian Church of Oneonta, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-3888 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1819594638712956/1819594662046287?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SPORTSMEN—5:30 p.m.; doors open at 4 p.m. “1st Annual Sportsmen’s Night Out.” Presented by Gobblers United Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. Featuring dinner, silent auction, raffles and more. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 435-2919 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1356534299830757&set=a.454776430006553

PERFORMANCE—6:30 p.m. “The Story Tour: A Night of Hope and Healing for the Hurting and Struggling.” Tickets required. Bettiol Theater, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://allanscottmusic.com/the-story-tour/

PERFORMANCE—7-9 p.m.; doors at 6:30 p.m. “Write Out Loud 2026.” Featuring an eclectic variety of poetry, prose, short fiction and more by local and regional writers. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/class/write-out-loud-2026

CONCERT—7 p.m. Jazz Day Concert Featuring Godwin Louis. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Welfarewell.” A comedy presented by the Catskill Community Players. Tickets required. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 4/19. Worcester Wieting Theatre, 169 Main Street, Worcester. info@catskillplayers.org or http://catskillplayers.org/

LIVE MUSIC—7:30 p.m. Chris Pierce performs music rooted in folk, blues and Americana. Tickets required. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/chris-pierce

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