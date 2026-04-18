TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, April 19

Sunday Meditation at Samye New York

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: A Morning of Practice and Study.” Meditation, study and discussion. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

PANCAKE BREAFAST—8-11 a.m. Unatego Trap Team Pancake Breakfast. Tickets required. Unadilla Rod and Gun Club, 566 Butternut Road, Unadilla. (607) 316-5997 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1372901491527371&set=a.454776430006553

RECRUIT NY—Open houses and other events to recruit new firefighters.

· 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Unadilla Fire Department, 77 Clifton Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-9150 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1380964657405158&set=a.219842850184017

· Noon until sold out. Chicken Barbecue Dinner. Fees apply. Hartwick Fire Department Co. #1, 3088 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7741 or https://www.facebook.com/events/785723850970558/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn to make soft pretzels. Fees apply; registration required. All supplies included. Main View Gallery and Studio, 77 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1890 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1358535812750161&set=pcb.1358535906083485

NEW YORK STATE—11 a.m. “Revolutionary Ties: The Dutch Impact on Early America.” Free. New York State Museum Cultural Education Center, Adirondack Hall, 222 Madison Avenue, Albany. (518) 474-5877 or https://nysm.nysed.gov/programs/revolutionary-ties?fbclid=IwY2xjawRJ0iFleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETEyNTNJeXNuRmJ2Q0VUVFVFc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHptEmsTZ195Eyf1iu7Og-kh_rNoe6s_O6yMtl4gGHlkqxUM4bPkAvDDvD9We_aem_2MDiOoo6i_HY54x9T3HgqQ

BOOK SALE—Noon to 5 p.m. Annual Spring Used Book Sale. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

THEATER—2 p.m. “Welfarewell.” A comedy presented by the Catskill Community Players. Tickets required. Worcester Wieting Theatre, 169 Main Street, Worcester. info@catskillplayers.org or http://catskillplayers.org/

THEATER—2 p.m. “Hamlet.” Presented by Catskill Mountain Shakespeare. Tickets required. Open Eye Theater, 960 Main Street, Margaretville. (845) 586-1660 or https://www.theopeneyetheater.org/

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Invoke Multistring Ensemble: American Voices Program. “ Presented by The Friends of Music of Stamford. Suggested donation applies. Hosted by the First Presbyterian Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. https://friendsmusic.org

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