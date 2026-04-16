TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, April 17

“Welfarewell” A Comedy

Presented by the Catskill Players

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Welfarewell.” A comedy presented by the Catskill Community Players. Tickets required. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 4/18 and at 2 p.m. on 4/19. Worcester Wieting Theatre, 169 Main Street, Worcester. info@catskillplayers.org or http://catskillplayers.org/

YOGA—9 a.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2004401473803925/2004401503803922/

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=896551466338903&set=a.182156554445068

UTICA CANAL SWEEP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers clean up the Utica Canal. Meet at the Trailhead Parking Lot to get supplies. Harbor Lock Road off North Genesee Street, Utica. info@mvedd.org or https://www.ptny.org/events/canal-clean-sweep/

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1238470041755001&set=a.418484840420196

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

CHILDREN—10:30-11:30 a.m. “Make and Play: A Creative Playgroup for Toddlers and Preschoolers.” Open to children under 5. Free; donations gratefully accepted. Held each Friday. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/make-and-play-4-17

GAMES—11 a.m. Beginner Mahjong. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=896551466338903&set=a.182156554445068

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

CAREER FAIR—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Networking opportunities and connections with top employers across industries. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=27103269415929647&set=gm.25705684179113326&idorvanity=357946227647137

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of sweet sausage, macaroni salad, beets and mousse. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

NEW YORK STATE—Noon. “Meet the Scientist: Barry Dale.” Get an inside look at the emergency relocation of 1,000+ individuals form the historic poorhouse cemetery in Albany County. Free. New York State Museum Cultural Education Center, Adirondack Hall, 222 Madison Avenue, Albany. https://nysm.nysed.gov/programs/meet-the-scientist-barry-dale?fbclid=IwY2xjawRKFNFleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFJbFVMaUNxbTdEZDU4TzU1c3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHioerGhSQL2va15MNK8JoDzdqmXBWl0AMj62QVD4M5uQPT3nED1aFVLHQ9b2_aem_kXshh7Y4oINBIRj8zA7Xfg

BOOK SALE—Noon to 7 p.m. Annual Spring Used Book Sale. Continues noon to 5 p.m. on 4/18 and 4/19. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5 p.m. Cherry Valley-Springfield High School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. RedCrossBlood.org.

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateWinter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

ART PROGRAM—3 p.m. “Teen & Adult Art: Cloth Trinket Bowls.” Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1344446084385463&set=a.545675200929226

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Dream Dance of Bees: The World We Live In.” A show about today’s world, from remarkable beauty to the nightmare of human behavior. On view through 5/2. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. canoneonta.org

CONCERT—7 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. “Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’—Performed Live In Its Entirety.” Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/915948078050251/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

TRIVIA—7 p.m. “Disney Trivia Night.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1326405266180505&set=pcb.1326409482846750

PRESENTATION—7:30 p.m. “Protecting Birds Across Their Whole Migratory Paths—Good News for Linking Habitat Conservation Across the Americas.” Presented online via Zoom by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. https://doas.us/

AUDITIONS—7:30 p.m. Try out for role in “Come Back To The 5 & Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean” by Ed Graczyk. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Also held at 2 p.m. on 4/18. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. biggerdreams@biggerdreamsproductions.org or https://www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. Hartwick’s High School Honors Jazz Concert. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR