HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

Sundae Party at the Library

READING PROGRAM—1 p.m. “Summer Reading Program Sundae Party.” Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class perfect for seniors. All welcome. Followed by Reiki demonstration. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/  

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ziti with meatballs, tossed salad, garlic bread and watermelon. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CHILDREN—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Staff read age-appropriate books for children 18 months through age 7. Homeschoolers welcome. Themed take-home craft available. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver. Held Fridays through August. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Makers of the Mohawk Valley.” Art and other fine crafted objects by artists who live or work in the Mohawk Valley. Free and open to the public. Held through 9/27. Cogar Gallery, Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer.

DANCE—6-8 p.m. “Ecstatic Dance” with Wildfires, sound healing with Kol Isha and more. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://allevents.in/oneonta/ecstatic-dance-oneonta-with-wildfires/10000956515121477?ref=cano-rd-params

MUSIC—6-10 p.m. “Fire Pit Friday.” Live music, cold beer, food and a crackling bonfire. This week featuring Gooseberry. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events-concerts/

CONCERT—7:30 p.m.; doors 6:30 p.m. “Patsy Cline: A Tribute to An Icon.” Featuring all the hits from 1955 to 1963. Tickets, $20. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

THEATRE—8 p.m. Broadway direct screening of Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn.” Fees apply. Red Dragon Theatre, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Campus_activities@oneonta.edu or visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

