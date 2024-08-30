HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

Artisans Celebrated with Two Festivals

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. “Cooperstown Artisan Festival.” Find local vendors selling artwork, clothing, apparel, food, and more over the Labor Day weekend. Free admission. Held rain or shine. Lawn, Otsego County Campus, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9983 or visit https://www.cooperstownartisanfestival.info/

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fine Arts on the Lawn.” Outdoor sale of works by member artists, artisans and others. Continues 9/1. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/fine-arts-on-the-lawn.html

DEADLINE—Last day to register. “Worcester Hose Company Golf Tournament.” Prizes, contests, food, 50/50 raffle. Fees apply; registration required. Held 9/7 at the Stamford Golf Club.

MARKET—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Worcester Farmers’ & Flea Market.” Every Saturday. Second Chances Vintage Shop, 174 Main Street, Worcester. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1476590776266599

MEMORIAL RUN—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Rothenberger Road to Recovery Run.” 10K, 5K and fun run in memory of Lucas Rothenberger. Fees apply; registration required. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit https://rothenbergerrun.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=11053

GILBERTSVILLE FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Corner of State Route 51 and Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2305.

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local vendors, food trucks, music, more. Continues Saturdays through 10/19. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Borst Field off State Highway 7, Schenevus. culinaryanthropology@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/eofmny/

OUTDOORS—9:30 a.m. “Sleeping Lion Trail Hike.” Meet at the trail head. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. “Spoon Carving with Scott Hill.” Beginner friendly. Fees apply; registration required. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/westkortrightcentre

THEATER—Noon and 2 p.m. “Mr. Whittermat.” A farce presented by The Templeton Players. Leatherstocking Stage on the Bump Tavern Green, The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2024-08-31/

OPENING RECEPTION—1-4 p.m. “The World Beyond Haiku Art Show.” On view through 10/6. Word & Image Gallery, Bright Hill Press, 94 Church Street, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or visit https://www.facebook.com/brighthp

WRITING—1-3 p.m. “The Power of Observation: Generative Workshop with Julene Waffle.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

CONCERT—4-7 p.m. “The Bone Doctor Band.” Playing on the beach at Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

CONCERT—6:30 p.m. “Gold Dust Woman: The Stevie Nicks & Fleetwood Mac Collection.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/foothillsoneonta

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “ULYS” written & performed by Sam Goodyear. Reception to follow. Admission fees. Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road, Fort Plain. (518) 774-0134 or visit http://www.windfalldutchbarn.com/home.html

THEATRE—8 p.m. Broadway direct screening of “Anything Goes,” the musical. Fees apply. Red Dragon Theatre, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Campus_activities@oneonta.edu or visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR