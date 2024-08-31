Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Open House at Gilbertsville
Rod & Gun Club

ARCHERY—10 a.m. “Labor Day Weekend Chicken BBQ and Open House 3D Archery Shoot.” Gilbertsville Rod & Gun Club, 158 Gun Club Road, South New Berlin. (607) 859-2393 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063737224369

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. “Cooperstown Artisan Festival.” Find local vendors selling artwork, clothing, apparel, food, and more over the Labor Day weekend. Free admission. Held rain or shine. Lawn, Otsego County  Campus, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9983 or visit https://www.cooperstownartisanfestival.info/

THEATER—Noon and 2 p.m. “Mr. Whittermat.” A farce presented by The Templeton Players. Leatherstocking Stage on the Bump Tavern Green, The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2024-09-01/

FIBER—1-3 p.m. “Fiber Enthusiast and Knitting Meet Up.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday in the lounge. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

CELEBRATION—1-4 p.m. “Victor Carpenter Celebration of Life.” Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod and Gun Club Road, Oneonta. (607) 433-0515 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

DRUM CIRCLE—6 p.m. “Cherry Valley Drum Circle.” Held Sundays. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Gazebo. (607) 264-3785 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool

MUSIC—7 p.m. “Sing with Oneonta Kirtan.” Held each first Sunday. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 o visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

PERFORMANCE—7:30 p.m. Joe Gatto and Mark Jigarjian of the shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” Open to the public; fees apply. Dewar Arena, Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

