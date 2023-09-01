HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Festival of Arts and Crafts

ART FAIR—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Fine Arts on the Lawn.” Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

ARTISAN FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cooperstown Artisan Festival. Two-day event celebrates the creative spirit of the region and includes 50+ regional artists and crafts people selling handcrafted goods. Includes live music by The Small Town Big Band and The Mopar Cams. Food, activities and the Utica ZooMobile available on site. Held on the grounds of the Otsego County Office Building, 193-197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9983 or visit https://www.cooperstownartisanfestival.info/

DINE OUT—7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eat out at local restaurants to support Helios Care. The Sunflower Cafe, State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (315) 985-8096 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/?sd=1672531200&ed=1703980800

YARD SALE DAY—8 a.m. West Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta

BLOOD DRIVE—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org

FARMERS MARKET—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Richfield Springs Farmers Market. Local produce, eggs, meat, flowers, plants, dairy products, honey, maple products, more. Spring Park pavilion, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-2703 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsfarmersmarket/

MEMORIAL—9 a.m. to Noon. Memorial garden workday with The Compassionate Friends. Oneonta Senior High School, 130 East Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.tcfoneonta.org/

EXHIBIT OPENS—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “A Moveable Narrative.” Works that illustrate new perspectives on “still lives.” Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7608 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org

RECOVERY RUN—9 a.m. 6th annual Rothenberger Road to Recovery Run. Includes options for 1K fun run/walk, $20; 5K run/walk, $25; 10K run, $30. Features $1,200+ in prizes. Registration required. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. https://rothenbergerrun.itsyourrace.com/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern Otsego Farmers Market. Strawberry Hall, 174 Main Street, Worcester.

PROGRAMMING—9:30-11:30 a.m. Learn to code Python. Held Saturdays 9/2 through 9/30. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

EXHIBIT OPENS—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “James Edward Deeds: Drawn from the Asylum.” On view through 12/31. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

HISTORY—10 a.m. Dedication ceremony of new marker for Revolutionary War soldier Benjamin Weston. Ceremony performed by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Refreshments available. All welcome. Harmony Cemetery, 164 Pegg Road, Morris.

IROQUOIS ART FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebration of Iroquois creativity, featuring the Iroquois Invitational Art Market, social performances by The Sky Dancers of Ontario, Onondaga storyteller Perry Ground and a family activity area with participatory crafts. Visit with local wildlife rehabilitator Kelly Martin and learn about wildlife conservation in our area or get your archeological finds identified by the museum’s archeology department. Continues Sunday 9/3. Admission, $8/adult. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit www.iroquoismuseum.org

EXHIBITION—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Passages: Creatures & Curiosities,” featuring Petey Brown, Ava Fedorov and Helen Quinn. Free admission. Also open daily by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown/Middlefield. More info: FB/Instagram ArtGarageCooperstown; (607) 547-5327; leartgarage@gmail.com

TRAIN ROBBERY—Noon. Action-packed ride featuring shootouts, period costumes and fun for the whole family. Tickets, $25/adult. Reservations required. Cooperstown-Charlotte Valley Railroad, departing from 136 County Route 166, Milford. (607) 432-2429 or visit https://www.lrhs.com/

PERIOD FARCES—Noon & 2 p.m. “A Good Night’s Rest” presented by The Templeton Players. Mr. Snobbington desperately needs to sleep but the neighbor is making a ruckus after being locked out. What to do but invite the neighbor in, if only he will quiet down. What could possibly go wrong? The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2023-07-15/

TRAIN RIDES—1 p.m. Nature discovery and appreciation on the “Mink Creek Local” over railway bridges and into the “Great Cedar Swamp.” Learn the history of the local railway built in 1868. Tickets, $20/adult. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 168 McKoons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsscenicrailway

WRITERS GROUP—1:30 p.m. Join online group to work on writing prompts, share current work, and get some feedback. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. Register at hmlwriters@gmail.com

MUSIC—6-8 p.m. Jambulance. Funk fusion. Red Shed Brewery, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 731-6454 or visit https://www.redshedbrewing.com/calendar/

CONCERT —7 p.m. Robin and Linda Williams. Close harmonies with lively guitar and banjo. Admission, $15. Windfall Dutch Barn, GPS location is 2009 Clinton Road, Fort Plain. (518) 992-2976 or visit http://www.windfalldutchbarn.com/

THEATER SERIES—7 p.m. Writing collective Funny Business presents a staged reading of scenes from their new original TV series, “Bloc,” about a group of anarchists dealing with a bumbling FBI team on their trail. Tickets are available in advance and at the door for a suggested donation of $5. Kaats Cradle, 76 Main St., Stamford. https://bit.ly/kaatscradletix

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. Bid summer farewell with a rollicking party featuring The Rubber Band. Doors open at 7. Tickets, $10. The Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/