HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Cooperstown Meet & Greet

MONTHLY MEET & GREET—5:30 p.m. Welcome Home Cooperstown Community Meet and Greet. Welcome new residents to the area and help them make connections with established residents and institutions. Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.cooperstownny.org/welcome-home-cooperstown/

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Networking group discusses Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation. All welcome. Held each Tuesday at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

SCULPTURE—9:45 a.m. Human Sculpture Bust. 8-week sculpture class exploring general human facial proportions and solid clay construction techniques with instructor Kyle Pumilio. Held Tuesdays through 10/24. Tuition, $280 includes clay. Adults of all levels welcome. The Smithy, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment, water, and be aware of level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Betty & Wilbur Davis State Park, Schenevus. Contact hike leader Linda Pearce at (607) 432-8969 or visit https://susqadk.org/ 

TUESDAY MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Local farmers and artisans, plus live music, every Tuesday afternoon through September. . Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-6195 or visit cooperstownfarmersmarket.org

KIDS’ ART CLASS—3 p.m. Children aged pre-K through 12 are invited to stop in and work on an arts and crafts project. Held 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. “Centering the Potter and the Clay.” Learn the basics of wheel throwing in fun/relaxing evening class with instructor Karla Andela. Held Tuesdays through 10/24. Tuition, $280. The Smithy, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

ART COLLECTIVE—6 p.m. Teens and adults are invited for this quiet time to work on your art with likeminded company. Held 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

