HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Travel Stories with Connections

at Clark Sports Center

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) presents speaker Barbara LaCorte, retired elementary school principal, discussing her recent travels in Africa. Presented in the Community Room by Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LIBRARY—9-10 a.m. Exercise Class. Designed for seniors, but all welcome. Held each Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Staff shares stories, songs and activities to promote school readiness. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine, and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554111033718

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LIBRARY—3:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 13-18. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

GALLERY RECEPTION—4-6 p.m. “Jean Parish Scholarship Exhibition.” On view through 9/21. Project Space Gallery, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

REGISTRATION—5 p.m. Last day to register for the “Butternut Valley Gravel Grinder.” Bike the scenic route or the fun, flatter route. Held September 7 at 11 a.m. No ride-day entry. Parking available at the Butternuts Brewery, 4021 State Highway 51, Garrattsville. (607) 437-2545 or visit https://www.bikereg.com/butternut-valley-gravel-grinder

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Practice swordsmanship, combat moves and more in the lightest touch with foam padded weapons system. Held each Thursday, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Big Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Angrygnome23@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

