HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Lasagna Dinner to Support
Cherry Valley Fire Department

FUNDRAISER—5-7 p.m. Lasagna Dinner. Homemade lasagna, bread, salad and fresh-baked brownies. Support the Cherry Valley Fire Department. Take-out only. Cherry Valley Firehouse, 11 Railroad Avenue, Cherry Valley. Order at (607) 242-4547 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CherryValleyNYBiz/

DEADLINE—Last day to RSVP for “Land Frolic Guided Walks.” Free and open to the public; registration required. Featuring “Water Conservation Spotlight Walk,” “Invasive Identification and Eradication Walk” and much more. Presented by the Otsego Land Trust. Held 3-7 p.m. on Saturday, September 14. Cherry Valley. Visit https://otsegolandtrust.org/events

GOLF—8:30 a.m.; shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. “38th Annual Golf Tournament.” Fees apply; includes cart fees, light breakfast, lunch, prizes, more. Presented by the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce at the Oneonta Country Club, 9 Country Club Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 or visit https://members.otsegocc.com/events/details/2024-38th-annual-golf-outing-1109

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class perfect for seniors. All welcome. Followed by Reiki demonstration. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/ 

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of beef stroganoff over pasta, green beans and apple crisp. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—Noon to 5 p.m. “Fall Used Book Sale.” Continues 9/7. Followed by bag sale on 9/8. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

GARDEN—Noon to 12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You” series presents “Back To School: Bed Bugs” and “Head Lice.” Integrated Pest Management webinars given by Cornell on the first Friday of each month. Visit https://cals.cornell.edu/back-school-bed-bugs-and-head-lice

BLOOD DRIVE—1-5:30 p.m. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join other homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

YARN CLUB—2-3:30 p.m. First Friday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

CRAFT CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Learn a simple craft with art teacher Sonja Eklund. Small children might need a caregiver’s help. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus   

SCOUTS—4:30-6:30 p.m. “Popcorn Fundraiser.” Support Laurens Troop & Pack 10 scouts for their camping trip to Herkimer. Laurens Public Library, 69 Main Street, Laurens. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/503131676794527/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=1976339076140439

SUMMER’S END—4:30-6:30 p.m. “End of Summer Cocktails” with Peter and Shannon Oberacker. 801 Smokey Avenue, Schenevus. PeterForSenate51@gmail.com or visit https://secure.winred.com/friends-of-peter-oberacker/endofsummer24

EXHIBIT OPENING—5-8 p.m. “Homecoming.” First Friday event. Show runs through 9/29. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

OPEN MIC—6 p.m. Share poetry, music, stories, comedy, dance or whatever stirs the spirit. Admission by donation. A Cherry Valley First Friday event. The Telegraph School, 83 Alden Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool

CONCERT—6 p.m. “Summer Concert Series Under the Tent: The Stoddard Hollow String Band.” Fees apply; open to the public. Includes local crafters and vendors. Light refreshments available. Oneonta Gathering Place, 5506 State Route 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066731630000

MUSIC—6-10 p.m. “Fire Pit Friday.” Live music, cold beer, food and a crackling bonfire. This week featuring What? Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events-concerts/

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. Tour the Summer Night Sky with SUNY Oneonta faculty. Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Room 018A Perna Science Building, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

CONTRADANCE—7:30-10:30 p.m. Fun, social dance with the Otsego Dance Society, featuring music by Contrasonics, with Garry Aney calling. Suggested donation, $10/adult. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://otsegodancesociety.weebly.com/

THEATRE—8 p.m. Broadway direct screening of “Six Characters in Search of an Author.” Fees apply. Red Dragon Theatre, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Campus_activities@oneonta.edu or visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

