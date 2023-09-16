HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Fall Festivals

HARVEST FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate the bounty of fall with a variety of performers, artisans and vendors. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

HARVEST FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bucolic festival featuring music, demonstrations, food, tastings, artisans, vendors, activities, much more. Main Street, Sharon Springs. Visit https://www.sharonspringsharvestfestival.com/

FESTIVAL—Noon to 5 p.m. City of the Hills Festival. Two days of arts, music, food and good times. Free. Street, Oneonta. cityofthehillsfest@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/cityofthehillsfest

SAILING—All day. The Glimmerglass Regatta returns for its 55th year. Presented by the Otsego Sailing Club, 5992 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Communications@OtsegoSailingClub.com or visit https://www.otsegosailingclub.com/glimmerglass-regatta-23-at-osc.html

PADDLE—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Butternut Creek Fun Float.” Butternut Valley Alliance and OCCA paddle down Butternut Creek. Bring your own watercraft or rent. Registration required. Held on Butternut Creek. Visit occainfo.org/calendar

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local produce, arts, & crafts for sale, and get to know the local makers & farmers. Curry Park, 3898 State Highway 28, Milford.

THEATRE—1 p.m. “A Year with Frog and Toad.” Glimmer Globe Theatre, Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

CONCERT—3 p.m. Friends of Music of Stamford presents international award-winning pianists Wynona Wang and Reed Tetzloff performing works by Rachmaninoff, Debussy, others. Admission, $12/adult. First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main Street, Stamford. Visit friendsmusic.org

MUSIC—6-8 p.m. “Bach to the Future.” Mosaic Winds performs works of baroque, classical, modern, folk and more. Coffeehouse at the Walton Theatre, 30 Gardiner Place, Walton. musiconthedelaware@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/musiconthedelaware