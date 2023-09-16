Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Fall Festivals

HARVEST FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate the bounty of fall with a variety of performers, artisans and vendors. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

HARVEST FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bucolic festival featuring music, demonstrations, food, tastings, artisans, vendors, activities, much more. Main Street, Sharon Springs. Visit https://www.sharonspringsharvestfestival.com/

FESTIVAL—Noon to 5 p.m. City of the Hills Festival. Two days of arts, music, food and good times. Free. Street, Oneonta. cityofthehillsfest@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/cityofthehillsfest

SAILING—All day. The Glimmerglass Regatta returns for its 55th year. Presented by the Otsego Sailing Club, 5992 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Communications@OtsegoSailingClub.com or visit https://www.otsegosailingclub.com/glimmerglass-regatta-23-at-osc.html

PADDLE—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Butternut Creek Fun Float.” Butternut Valley Alliance and OCCA paddle down Butternut Creek. Bring your own watercraft or rent. Registration required. Held on Butternut Creek. Visit occainfo.org/calendar

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local produce, arts, & crafts for sale, and get to know the local makers & farmers. Curry Park, 3898 State Highway 28, Milford.

THEATRE—1 p.m. “A Year with Frog and Toad.” Glimmer Globe Theatre, Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

CONCERT—3 p.m. Friends of Music of Stamford presents international award-winning pianists Wynona Wang and Reed Tetzloff performing works by Rachmaninoff, Debussy, others. Admission, $12/adult. First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main Street, Stamford. Visit friendsmusic.org

MUSIC—6-8 p.m. “Bach to the Future.” Mosaic Winds performs works of baroque, classical, modern, folk and more. Coffeehouse at the Walton Theatre, 30 Gardiner Place, Walton. musiconthedelaware@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/musiconthedelaware

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…

Cardiff Giant on the Move

The Cardiff Giant is on the road on a temporary loan to The Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut. From August 26, 2023 to February 11, 2024, it will be a centerpiece of The Bruce Museum's new exhibition, "Unraveled: Natural History’s Greatest Hoaxes."…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 29 ‘Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert‘ GLIMMERGLASS FESTIVAL – Noon. “Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert.” The stars of “La Boheme” perform their favorite party pieces, accompanied by Glimmerglass Artistic Director Rob Ainsley. Presented by Cherry Valley Artworks at the Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/ UNVEILING – 9 a.m. Greater Oneonta Historical Society and Oneonta Job Corps unveil historical marker for the Homer Folks Tuberculosis Hospital. Held at corner of West Street and Homer Folks Drive, Town of Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit facebook.com/OneontaHistory…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

Now through September 30, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE