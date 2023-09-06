Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Connections Commemorates 9/11

CONNECTIONS—1:15 p.m. Commemorate 9/11 with Francesca Vanasco. Community Room, Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

COMMUNITY TABLE—11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy a free lunch each first Thursday. St. Joseph the Worker, 35 Canadarago Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1682 or visit https://stjoseph.work/google-calendar

MAKER CLUB—10 a.m. Bring your art, crochet, sewing, knit or other handwork project to chat, share and enjoy making. Held each 1st and 3rd Thursday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/adult-programs/

BOOK CLUB—Noon. Potluck Cookbook Club. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

FARMERS’ MARKET—3-5:30 p.m. Baked goods, wool products, soaps, veggies, eggs, meats, maple products and more. Held each Thursday through 10/26. Morris Farmers’ Market, behind the Fire House, 177 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-5203 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083302834119

OPEN STUDIO—4-6 p.m. Bring your current creative project from sewing, knitting, sketching or painting and gather with friends and community members. Share your work, try new hobbies, pass on your techniques. Free, open to the public. Held each first Thursday of the month. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/the-monthly-make/2023-02-02/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

GAME NIGHT—6-9 p.m. Free board game night, all ages welcome. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta.

THEATER SERIES—7 p.m. “Family Acid Trip.” Hannah Mitchell and Nate Repasz present an original experimental theater and music performance about a family trying to heal themselves through a shared psychedelic experience. Tickets are available in advance and at the door for a suggested donation of $5. Kaats Cradle, 76 Main St., Stamford. https://bit.ly/kaatscradletix

