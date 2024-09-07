HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Grand & Glorious Fall Fair

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “2024 Grand & Glorious Fall Fair.” Music, games, food, local artisans and more to support the Catskill Choral Society. Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue. Oneonta. (607) 746-6922 or visit https://www.facebook.com/catskillchoralsociety

FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser.” Support the Unadilla Gorilla Grapplers Wrestling Club. Fees apply. Unadilla Rod & Gun Club, 566 Butternut Road, Unadilla. (607) 369-2205 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064225981903

LIBRARY—Noon to 3 p.m. “Used Book Sale.” Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

AUDITIONS—Noon. “Matilda Jr.—The Musical.” Registration required. Orpheus Theatre, Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta.

FUNDRAISER—12:30-5 p.m. Live music and sangria to benefit the Cooperstown Food Pantry. Pail Shop Vineyards, 124 Goose Street, Fly Creek. (607) 547-8902 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFoodPantry/

LOCAL ART—1-4 p.m. “Art in the Park.” Sale featuring 2-D works by local artists. Presented by the Upper Unadilla Valley Association. Free, open to the public. In the enclosed pavilion at the Town of Winfield Park. (315) 855-4368 or visit https://www.facebook.com/UpperUnadillaValleyAssociation/

REGISTRATION FULL – OUTDOORS—2 p.m. “September Mushroom Walk.” With forager Shane Gardner. Free; registration required. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association at Thurston Hill Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar

CANCELLED – OUTDOORS—2-5 p.m. “Queer Outdoors: Vroman’s Nose” with the Otsego County Conservation Association. Registration required. Vroman’s Nose Hiking Trail, 264 Mill Valley Road, Middleburgh. (607) 375-7280 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/queer-outdoors-vromans-nose

