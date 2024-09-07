Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Grand & Glorious Fall Fair

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “2024 Grand & Glorious Fall Fair.” Music, games, food, local artisans and more to support the Catskill Choral Society. Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue. Oneonta. (607) 746-6922 or visit https://www.facebook.com/catskillchoralsociety

FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser.” Support the Unadilla Gorilla Grapplers Wrestling Club. Fees apply. Unadilla Rod & Gun Club, 566 Butternut Road, Unadilla. (607) 369-2205 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064225981903

LIBRARY—Noon to 3 p.m. “Used Book Sale.” Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

AUDITIONS—Noon. “Matilda Jr.—The Musical.” Registration required. Orpheus Theatre, Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta.

FUNDRAISER—12:30-5 p.m. Live music and sangria to benefit the Cooperstown Food Pantry. Pail Shop Vineyards, 124 Goose Street, Fly Creek. (607) 547-8902 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFoodPantry/

LOCAL ART—1-4 p.m. “Art in the Park.” Sale featuring 2-D works by local artists. Presented by the Upper Unadilla Valley Association. Free, open to the public. In the enclosed pavilion at the Town of Winfield Park. (315) 855-4368 or visit https://www.facebook.com/UpperUnadillaValleyAssociation/

REGISTRATION FULL – OUTDOORS—2 p.m. “September Mushroom Walk.” With forager Shane Gardner. Free; registration required. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association at Thurston Hill Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar

CANCELLED – OUTDOORS—2-5 p.m. “Queer Outdoors: Vroman’s Nose” with the Otsego County Conservation Association. Registration required. Vroman’s Nose Hiking Trail, 264 Mill Valley Road, Middleburgh. (607) 375-7280 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/queer-outdoors-vromans-nose

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAY 29 Otsego County Remembers The Fallen ONEONTA MEMORIAL DAY PARADE —10 a.m. Commemorate our country’s fallen soldiers. The day will begin with a parade (line-up at 9 a.m. and step off at 10), to commemorate Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Robert Eramo. A riderless horse will be included as a salute to the fallen, with CWO3 Shawn Hubner, who serves in the deceased’s unit, hand carrying the battalion colors from Fort Wainwright to Oneonta and marching in the honor guard. After the parade will be a ceremony of remembrance at 11 a.m. on the Veterans Memorial…

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 10 Explore Hall, Park, & Local Organizations BLOCK PARTY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of the summer season with local organizations from Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park to the Otsego Boat Deputy, Otsego Outdoors, and Springfield Center Library. The Rolling Meadows clydesdales will be on hand to greet visitors, the Susquehanna SPCA will have opportunities for adoptions, and Hanzolo will be performing live from noon to 2 p.m. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/block-party-on-june-10-with-hyde-hall-glimmerglass-state-park/ BAG SALE – 8:30 a.m. Find a wide variety of clothing,…