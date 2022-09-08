HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 09-09-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

ON-SITE SALE – Noon – 4 p.m. Find surplus furninshings, ephemera, and more ranging form vintage items like the Caprice Model organ by Conn, to a slab of marble, to extra display cases. All proceeds benefit the Greater Oneonta Historical Society. Held on the 3rd Floor of the Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit facebook.com/OneontaHistory/

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org

AUDITIONS – 7:30 – 9 p.m. Bigger Dreams productions is seeking community members who enjoy acting and the theater to audtion for roles in the upcoming performance of ‘August: Osage County.’ Performances to take place February 3 through 12, 2023. Rehearsals begin week of November 7. Auditions held in the Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org/auditions

PERFORMANCE ART – 8 p.m. Enjoy an evening of interdisciplinary art performance ‘Invisible Landscapes’ that incorporates dance, film, architecture, and visual arts to to craft an immersive environment for viewers to investigate the narrative terrains that exist between each of us. Tickets, $18 general admission. The Visionary Stage for New and Explorative Art, 2381 NY-205 Mount Vision. 607-638-5119 or visit upsi-ny.com/upcoming-events-news