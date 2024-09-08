Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Lecture on ‘Medicine & Surgery in
the Civil and Revolutionary Wars’

HISTORY—10 a.m. “Medicine & Surgery in the Civil and Revolutionary Wars.” Presented by Von Barron, historian and reenactment surgeon from Virginia. Followed by a meeting of the Otsego Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Free and open to the public. Community Room, Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown.

DEADLINE—Last day to register for the “Paint Your Dog” art class. Held 9/17 at 5:30 p.m. Fees apply. Main View Gallery, 73-77 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-8590 or visit https://www.facebook.com/MainViewGallery

LIBRARY—9-10 a.m. Exercise Class. Designed for seniors, but all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus 

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Monday Mindfulness” in the community room. Held each Monday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Handbuilding with Ann.” Held Mondays through 11/4. Fees apply. The Smithy Gallery & Clay Studio, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ziti with meatballs, tossed salad, garlic knots and brownies. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CONNECTIONS—12:45 p.m. Bluegrass Circle Jam Session. In the Community Room with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

WORKSHOP—4:30 p.m. “How to Clean Gravestones.” Learn how to properly clean lichen and moss from gravestones with the Town of Laurens Historical Society. Presbyterian Church Hall, 3 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 293-7356 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/503131676794527/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=1976339076140439

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. “Exploring the Potter’s Wheel.” Held Mondays through 11/4. Fees apply. The Smithy Gallery & Clay Studio, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

GARDEN CLUB—6:30 p.m. “Herbs for Cooking, Cocktails and Cordials.” Presented by Otsego County Master Gardener Gert Coleman. All welcome. Hosted by the Oneonta Garden Club at St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta.

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-21-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 Learn ‘What Is A Healthy Lake’ With Dr. Kiyoko Yokota BE INFORMED – 7-8 p.m. Associate Professor of Limnology Dr. Kiyoko Yokota presents “What Is a Healthy Lake?” The lecture discusses basic lake biology with a focus on the physical and biological factors that determine the quality of water found in a water body. Free, open to all. Community Room, Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/be-informed-lecture-series-what-is-a-healthy-lake/ BLOOD DRIVE – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown.…

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 10 Explore Hall, Park, & Local Organizations BLOCK PARTY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of the summer season with local organizations from Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park to the Otsego Boat Deputy, Otsego Outdoors, and Springfield Center Library. The Rolling Meadows clydesdales will be on hand to greet visitors, the Susquehanna SPCA will have opportunities for adoptions, and Hanzolo will be performing live from noon to 2 p.m. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/block-party-on-june-10-with-hyde-hall-glimmerglass-state-park/ BAG SALE – 8:30 a.m. Find a wide variety of clothing,…