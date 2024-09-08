HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Lecture on ‘Medicine & Surgery in

the Civil and Revolutionary Wars’

HISTORY—10 a.m. “Medicine & Surgery in the Civil and Revolutionary Wars.” Presented by Von Barron, historian and reenactment surgeon from Virginia. Followed by a meeting of the Otsego Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Free and open to the public. Community Room, Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown.

DEADLINE—Last day to register for the “Paint Your Dog” art class. Held 9/17 at 5:30 p.m. Fees apply. Main View Gallery, 73-77 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-8590 or visit https://www.facebook.com/MainViewGallery

LIBRARY—9-10 a.m. Exercise Class. Designed for seniors, but all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Monday Mindfulness” in the community room. Held each Monday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Handbuilding with Ann.” Held Mondays through 11/4. Fees apply. The Smithy Gallery & Clay Studio, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ziti with meatballs, tossed salad, garlic knots and brownies. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CONNECTIONS—12:45 p.m. Bluegrass Circle Jam Session. In the Community Room with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

WORKSHOP—4:30 p.m. “How to Clean Gravestones.” Learn how to properly clean lichen and moss from gravestones with the Town of Laurens Historical Society. Presbyterian Church Hall, 3 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 293-7356 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/503131676794527/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=1976339076140439

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. “Exploring the Potter’s Wheel.” Held Mondays through 11/4. Fees apply. The Smithy Gallery & Clay Studio, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

GARDEN CLUB—6:30 p.m. “Herbs for Cooking, Cocktails and Cordials.” Presented by Otsego County Master Gardener Gert Coleman. All welcome. Hosted by the Oneonta Garden Club at St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta.

