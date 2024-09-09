HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Q&A with the Office for the Aging

SERVICES—2-4 p.m. Q&A with the Otsego County Office for the Aging on programs, services, Medicare and Medicaid insurance, and more. Held 2nd Tuesday of each month. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be to Star Field, Cooperstown. Contact hike leader Sarah Patterson at (607) 267-7427 or visit https://susqadk.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Springbrook. 105 Campus Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is chicken stir fry served over rice, Japanese-blend vegetables and Mandarin oranges. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

FARMERS’ MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

WEBINAR—Noon. “Handling Difficult Customers.” Presented by the 2024 Agritourism Monthly Webinar Series. Held online by Cornell Cooperative Extension. (518) 569-3073 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/01/09/-2024-agritourism-monthly-webinar-series

OUTDOORS—1-3 p.m. “Homeschool Nature Walk: Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society Sanctuary.” Explore forests, meadows, and wetlands while learning about bird migration and animal hibernation with the Otsego County Conservation Association. Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society Sanctuary, 52 Grange Hall Road Spur, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-walk-delaware-otsego-audubon-sanctuary

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. “Centering the Potter and the Clay.” Led by Karla Andela. Held Tuesdays through 10/29. Fees apply. The Smithy Gallery & Clay Studio, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

WORKSHOP—6 p.m. “Willow Growing for Fun & Function.” Led by Jes Clark. Fees apply; registration required. Continues 9/17. Held online via Zoom by the West Kortright Center, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/westkortrightcentre

RABIES CLINIC—6-8 p.m. Otsego County Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic. Dogs, cats and ferrets. Previous vaccination certificate required to receive the three-year booster. Burlington Flats Town Barn. (607) 547-4230 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/rabies_prevention.php

