HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Tips From The Oneonta Community Garden

GARDEN CLUB—6:30 p.m. Oneonta Federated Garden Club presents members of the Community Garden Board with an overview of the Oneonta Community Gardens, tips on putting the garden to bed for fall, and what can be done now to improve the next growing season. All welcome. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta.

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Totems in Clay with Ann.” 6-week workshop with Ann Geiger to build a 3’ totem in clay with a metal armature for support. All skill levels welcome. Held Mondays through 10/16. $210 includes 1 bag of clay. The Smithy, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

FALL MARKET—4-7 p.m. Bainbridge Farmers’ Market. 47 North Main Street, Bainbridge. (607) 624-5260 or visit https://www.facebook.com/bainbridgefarmersmarket/