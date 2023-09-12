Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Crochet At The Library

CROCHET CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

EAT, DRINK AND BE MERRY—Dine (or just have drinks) at Mel’s at 22 to support expansion of the Otsego County Conservation Association’s educational and outreach programs. Both drink and dinner specials will be offered. Mel’s at 22, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

DEADLINE – Last day to register for “A Fall Farmhouse Meal with the Royal Bride: A Woodstove Cooking Workshop.” Held Saturday, 9/16 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cost, $55/non-member. Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Highway 12, East Meredith. (607) 278-5744 or visit www.hanfordmills.org

KNEEDLECRAFT—10 a.m. Seniors are invited to spend time together to work on knit, crochet, or other fiber projects. Beginners welcome. Tri-County Senior Center, 43 Pearl Street, Sidney. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064543308088

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CHERRY VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET—4-6:30 p.m. Fresh produce and handmade goods from local farmers and makers. Tryon Inn & Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.cherryvalley.com/events/cherry-valley-craft-and-farmers-market-mhf8r

INTUITION—5-7 p.m. Blooming Intuition Workshop with Christene Springle of Mountain Magic Healing Studio. Tickets, $50. Reservations required. Mohican Flowers, 207 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8822 or visit https://www.facebook.com/MohicanFlowersCooperstown

ART CLASS—5:30 p.m. Spoon ring metalsmithing class with Marissa Perkins. Pre-registration required. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. 25maincollective@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/128618074452248/user/100071543197114/

YARN CLUB—5:30-7 p.m. Second Wednesday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session (cash). Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

FAMILY SUPPORT—6 p.m. Families and friends of people with mental illness are invited to join this supportive group by NAMI of Delaware & Otsego Counties. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Held on 2nd Wednesday of each month. (607) 326-4797.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Editorial: Just Because You Can, Doesn’t Mean You Should

Courtesy is defined by Merriam-Webster as “behavior marked by polished manners or respect for others; courteous behavior; a courteous and respectful act or expression,” and civility as “civilized conduct, especially courtesy, politeness.” As a news outlet which publishes in both hard copy and electronic formats, we strive to cover today’s issues with both courtesy and civility, and with respect. Respect for differing opinions, differing political views, differing lifestyles and differing religious beliefs. Variety, after all, is the spice of life.…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-31-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 Seniors Learn To Paint With Oils SENIOR PAINTING—10-11:30 a.m. Seniors aged 55+ are invited to learn to paint with oils with library curator Judith Jaquith, an accomplished artist who has exhibited several times. Free, space limited, registration required. Materials provided. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus WARD MEETING—6 p.m. Residents of the First Ward of the City of Oneonta are invited to a meeting hosted by Common Council Member Luke Murphy. Held in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main Street, Oneonta. lmurphy@oneonta.ny.us…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MAY 28 Begin Pride Month With Solidarity Stroll QUEER SOLIDARITY STROLL—10 a.m. to noon. Start Pride Month a little early. Light hike gives time to connect to nature and other queer people. Make new friends, swap tips on gender-affirming gear, share fun trails or just enjoy a good walk. No gear required other than sneakers, water and a snack. Free. Meet at Robert V. Riddell State Park, Davenport. (607) 375-7280 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/queer-solidarity-stroll/…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

Now through September 30, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE