HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Crochet At The Library

CROCHET CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

EAT, DRINK AND BE MERRY—Dine (or just have drinks) at Mel’s at 22 to support expansion of the Otsego County Conservation Association’s educational and outreach programs. Both drink and dinner specials will be offered. Mel’s at 22, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

DEADLINE – Last day to register for “A Fall Farmhouse Meal with the Royal Bride: A Woodstove Cooking Workshop.” Held Saturday, 9/16 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cost, $55/non-member. Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Highway 12, East Meredith. (607) 278-5744 or visit www.hanfordmills.org

KNEEDLECRAFT—10 a.m. Seniors are invited to spend time together to work on knit, crochet, or other fiber projects. Beginners welcome. Tri-County Senior Center, 43 Pearl Street, Sidney. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064543308088

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CHERRY VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET—4-6:30 p.m. Fresh produce and handmade goods from local farmers and makers. Tryon Inn & Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.cherryvalley.com/events/cherry-valley-craft-and-farmers-market-mhf8r

INTUITION—5-7 p.m. Blooming Intuition Workshop with Christene Springle of Mountain Magic Healing Studio. Tickets, $50. Reservations required. Mohican Flowers, 207 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8822 or visit https://www.facebook.com/MohicanFlowersCooperstown

ART CLASS—5:30 p.m. Spoon ring metalsmithing class with Marissa Perkins. Pre-registration required. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. 25maincollective@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/128618074452248/user/100071543197114/

YARN CLUB—5:30-7 p.m. Second Wednesday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session (cash). Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

FAMILY SUPPORT—6 p.m. Families and friends of people with mental illness are invited to join this supportive group by NAMI of Delaware & Otsego Counties. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Held on 2nd Wednesday of each month. (607) 326-4797.