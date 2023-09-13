HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Learn About Central New York Fairs

HISTORY MEETING—6:30 p.m. Former NYSHA Librarian Wayne Wright will discuss the history of Central New York fairs. Presented by Otsego County Historical Association. Meets each 2nd Thursday of the month for discussions and presentations on local history. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Road 11, Hartwick. (607) 547-8070 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyHistorical/

FARMERS’ MARKET—3-5:30 p.m. Baked goods, wool products, soaps, veggies, eggs, meats, maple products and more. Held each Thursday through the end of October. Morris Farmers’ Market, behind the Fire House, 177 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-5203 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083302834119

OPENING RECEPTION – 5-7 p.m. “Velocity and Position: The Human Figure in Motion and at Rest.” Yager Museum, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or visit https://www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

GAME NIGHT—6-9 p.m. Free board game night, all ages welcome. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta.

TOASTMASTERS—6:15-7:30 p.m. Join the Oneonta Toastmasters to practice your public speaking in a supportive environment. Meets each 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month and may be attended in person or online. Held at The Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaToastmasters

WORD THURSDAY—7 p.m. Online event with writers Clifford Brooks III, “The Draw of Broken Eyes and Whirling Metaphysics,” and Luke Johnson, “Quiver” and “A Slow Indwelling.” Suggested donation, $3. Presented online by the Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, Treadwell. Visit https://www.facebook.com/brighthp