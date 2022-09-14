HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 09-15-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

WRITERS SALON – 7:30 p.m. Hear readings and discussion from writers and poets local to the Catskills region. This week will feature writers from the ‘Seeing Things’ poetry workshop run by Bright Hill Press. Free, open to the public. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit canoneonta.org/writers-salon

BOOKMOBILE – 9:15 – 9:40 a.m. Pick up a book, dvd from the 4 County Library system mobile library. Town Hall, West Oneonta. 607-723-8236 ext. 322 or visit https://fcls.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/fcls