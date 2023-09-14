HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Preserving Historic Buildings

At Freight Wheel Cafe

PRESERVATION—1-3 p.m. “Preserving the Past, Protecting the Future: Maximizing Energy Performance and Durability in a Historic Building While Preserving its Historic Integrity.” Presented by the Schoharie County Home of Ongoing Learning. Reservations required. Freight Wheel Café, 3097 County Highway 11, Hartwick. 607-293-3040 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100054227631375

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of apple glazed pork chops, stuffing, cauliflower, and Jell-O. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. to noon. “The Leaf and Loom: Knitting and Handcrafts Group.” Bring knit, crochet, macramé, or other handicraft to work with the group. Beginners welcome to learn. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

HERITAGE MONTH—1-2:30 p.m. Hispanic Heritage Month pop-up experience exploring images and hands-on items from the Hall of Fame’s collections that tell the stories of Latino baseball players. Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit https://baseballhall.org/events/hispanic-heritage-month-pop

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

FUNDRAISER—3-8 p.m. Enter to win choice of gift baskets and support the Norwich chapter of St. Baldrick’s in their efforts to fight childhood cancers. Hidden Springs Brewhouse, 170 County Road 31, Norwich. stbaldricksnorwich@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/NorwichStBaldricks/

MEDITATION—6-8 p.m. “Past Life Regression with Star.” Meditation sessions to explore past lives, look ahead to see where the current path leads, or find the roots of current issues. Bewitch Me Joyful LLC, 1398 East Side Road, Morris. (607) 267-0617 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Bewitch-Me-Joyful-LLC-100066627968759/

CONCERT—6 p.m. “Jared Sconig Quintet.” Dinner and world class jazz. Tickets, $25. Origins Café, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 437-2862 or visit https://www.facebook.com/originscafe/

MUSIC—6-8 p.m. Great music with Marc Delgado. Red Shed Brewery, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 731-6454 or visit https://www.redshedbrewing.com/calendar/

FUNDRAISER—6 p.m. Catskill Community Players “Fabulous Fundraising Dinner Celebration.” Features live music, buffet dinner, a wonderful cause, and a great time for all. Learn about restoration efforts for the beautiful theater and the work done by the local theater group. Donations split between the theater and the players. Held at the Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. info@catskillplayers.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/catskillcommunityplayers

AUDITION—6 p.m. Open auditions for “The Sound of Music,” to be presented by Orpheus Theatre. Performances: 12/8, 12/9, 12/10. All ages welcome. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre

TEDX ONEONTA—7 p.m. TedX presents educational lectures on the theme “Look Around, Look Ahead.” Tickets, $30. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Tedxoneonta.com

FIREPIT FRIDAY—7-10 p.m. Music, a bonfire and some beer. This week, enjoy funk rock music with Gridline. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/firepit-fridays-summer-concert-series/

AUDUBON SOCIETY—7:30 p.m. “Emptying the Bucket: The Alaska Frontier.” Andy Mason presents on his 10-week camping adventure across northern Canada and Alaska. Held live and on Zoom. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. info@doas.us or visit https://www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/