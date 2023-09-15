HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Glimmerglass Regatta with

the Otsego Sailing Club

SAILING—All day. The Glimmerglass Regatta returns for its 55th year. Presented by the Otsego Sailing Club, 5992 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Communications@OtsegoSailingClub.com or visit https://www.otsegosailingclub.com/glimmerglass-regatta-23-at-osc.html

PANCAKE BREAKFAST—7:30-11:30 a.m. Fly-In Pancake Breakfast. All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, maple syrup, sausage, beverages. Cost, $9/adult to support the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department. Cooperstown/Westville Airport, Route 166, Cooperstown.

FALL CLEANING—8 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Fall Clean Sweep.” Hartwick residents can dispose of household furniture, yard trash and scrap metal. Pick-up available for $30. Town of Hartwick. (607) 386-9769 or visit https://www.hartwickny.gov/

FIRST AID—9 a.m. Heartsaver/CPR/AED and First Aid Training. Cost, $10, registration required. Emergency Services Classroom, Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Route 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4328 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyEmergencyServices

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Richfield Springs Farmers Market. Local produce, eggs, meat, flowers, plants, dairy products, honey, maple products, more. Spring Park pavilion, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-2703 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsfarmersmarket/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats, and hand-made crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern Otsego Farmers Market. 8498 Route 7, Schenevus.

DRAPING THE PEWS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Quilters 12th annual quilt show and sale. Includes a holiday boutique and three quilts for silent auction. All welcome. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.

HARVEST FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate the bounty of fall with a variety of performers, artisans and vendors. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

COMMUNITY WALK—10 a.m. “Out of the Darkness Walk/Chicken BBQ.” Fundraiser for suicide prevention, featuring basket raffle, DJ, bead ceremony, more. Check-in at 9 a.m. 6th Ward Booster Club Field, 7 Scrambling Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=9021

COIN SHOW—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Otsego Numismatic Association presents a coin show featuring many vendors. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

EXHIBIT OPENS—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “A Cabinet of Curious Matters: Artwork by Callahan and Whitten.” A visual dialogue between the works of two artists who share an interest in dreams, antique scientific/medical instruments, mythologies, and mysteries. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

ART WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Relief Printmaking for Adults” with artist Matthias Kern. 2-day workshop providing an opportunity to learn about advanced linocut printmaking. $265/non-members. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

ART WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “UV Resin Workshop.” Children aged 8+ are invited to learn to make their own trinkets and jewelry with quick-set resin. Adults welcome. $45. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/uv-resin-workshop-2/

FESTIVAL—Noon to 5 p.m. City of the Hills Festival. Two days of arts, music, food and good times. Free. Main Street, Oneonta. cityofthehillsfest@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/cityofthehillsfest

FUNDRAISER—Noon to 8 p.m. Enter to win choice of gift baskets and support the Norwich chapter of St. Baldrick’s efforts to fight childhood cancers. Hidden Springs Brewhouse, 170 County Road 31, Norwich. stbaldricksnorwich@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/NorwichStBaldricks/

THEATRE—1 p.m. “A Year with Frog and Toad.” Glimmer Globe Theatre, Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

WRITERS GROUP—1:30-3:30 p.m. Join online group to work on writing prompts, share current work, and get some feedback. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. Register at hmlwriters@gmail.com

VOLUNTEER DAY—2-4 p.m. “Garlic Planting.” Learn to prepare bulbs and soil for planting, how to build and use a dibbler wheel, more. Unadilla Community Farm Education Center, 5937 County Highway 18, West Edmeston. unadillacommunityfarm@gmail.com or visit https://unadillacommunityfarm.org/garlicplanting/

CONCERT—6-10 p.m. Jimkata live with special guest Part Time Step Dads. Tickets, $30. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

MUSIC—6-8 p.m. Atomic Rewind. Red Shed Brewery, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 731-6454 or visit https://www.redshedbrewing.com/calendar/

AUDITION—6 p.m. Open auditions for “The Sound of Music,” to be presented by Orpheus Theatre. Performances: 12/8, 12/9, 12/10. All ages welcome. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre

CEMETERY WALK—7 p.m. “Otego Voices From the Grave.” Guided walk of Otego’s Evergreen cemetery with local re-enactors portraying family members. Walk begins at 7:30. Followed by Cider, coffee, tea, and donuts. Tickets, $7/adult. UCC Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. (607) 287-4095

CORN MAZE – 7-10 p.m. Bring a flashlight and get lost in the maze of corn. $10/person. 1316 County Highway 26, Fly Creek. flycreekvalleycornmaze1@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/flycreekvalleycornmaze

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Musicians of Ma’alwyck” present an original art gallery concert. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314, ext. 105 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/

PERFORMANCE—7:30 p.m. “Polylogues.” Interview based solo show that investigates real people’s experiences with non-monogamy and love. Tickets, $24. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/polylogues/

MUSIC—8-11 p.m. “Honky-Tonkin’ at The Roadhouse.” Fun honky-tonk country music. The Roadhouse 23, 2957 State Highway 23, West Oneonta. (607) 353-7056 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheRoadhouse23