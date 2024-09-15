Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Prepare For Natural
and Man-Made Disasters

PREPARE—6 p.m. “NY Citizen Preparedness Training Program.” Families learn to prepare for natural and man-made disasters. Each attending family will receive a preparedness kit. Free; pre-registration required. Fox Care Center, John Remillard Classroom, 1 Foxcare Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.dhses.ny.gov/citizen-preparedness-training-calendar

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SERVICES—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Q&A with the Otsego County Office for the Aging on programs, services, Medicare and Medicaid insurance and more. Held 1st and 3rd Monday of each month. Bassett Fieldstone Lobby, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4255 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Monday Mindfulness” in the community room. Held each Monday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

CONNECTIONS—11 a.m. “Alzheimer’s Support Group.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

RESOURCES—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Resource Fair.” An event to connect citizens with local agencies for assistance. Go Unadilla NY, 172 Main Street, Unadilla. Visit https://www.facebook.com/GoUnadillaNY

CONNECTIONS—11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. (during lunch). “One-on-One Tech Support.” Reserve a spot to get help using a personal device, from iphones to tablets. Held each third Monday of the month with Eric Camier. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of sweet sausage with peppers and onions on a roll, macaroni salad, three-bean salad, and pears. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Hunt College Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Conversation and Cookies.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

LIBRARY—6-8 p.m. “Tech Help.” Free; registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

