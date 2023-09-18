HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Find Family Stories

at the Library

GENEOLOGY WORKSHOP—3-5 p.m. Digital Services Library Brian D. Lee teaches how to navigate genealogy resources such as ancestry.com, NYS Historic Newspapers and more. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

FIRST AID—5-9 p.m. “American Red Cross Adult CPR/AED/First Aid for Adult and Pediatric.” 2nd session held 9/26. Must attend both classes. $65/non-member. Must register online. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Networking group discusses Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation. All welcome. Held each Tuesday at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment, water, and be aware of level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Mud Lake, Emmons. Contact hike leaders Kathy and Bill Holmstrom at (607) 988-7180 or visit https://susqadk.org/

FLY CREEK QUILTERS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Area Quilters meet to cut, sew, tie, bind, and have a good time working on quilts. Fly Creek Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.

TUESDAY MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Local farmers and artisans, plus live music, every Tuesday afternoon through September. . Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-6195 or visit cooperstownfarmersmarket.org

AUTHOR SERIES—2-3 p.m. Ron Cey, Los Angeles Dodgers standout, discusses his book, “Penguin Power: Dodger Blue, Hollywood Lights, and My One-in-a-Million Big League Journey.” Includes Q&A session. Presented online by the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit https://baseballhall.org/events/virtual-author-series-ron-cey

KIDS’ ART CLASS—3 p.m. Children aged pre-K through 12 are invited to stop in and work on an arts and crafts project. Held 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166