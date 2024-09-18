HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Launch for Walk To End Alzheimer’s Fundraiser

FUNDRAISING—5-7 p.m. “Walk Launch.” Grab a cocktail and bag of Walk To End Alzheimer’s fundraising swag to get the fundraising season started for this good cause. RSVP required. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. cmpalmer@alz.org or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/walk-launch/

LIBRARY—9-10 a.m. Exercise Class. Designed for seniors, but all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

READING—9:30 a.m. “Spanish/English Bilingual Story Time.” Held third Thursday of each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

HEALTHCARE—9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Oneonta Caregiver Conference.” Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern New York at Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (518) 867-4999 or visit https://www.facebook.com/ALZNENY

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Diabetes Prevention with Carleen Hendersen.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine, and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554111033718

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Medicare 101.” Free; registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Family Story Time and Activities.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is Spanish rice, wax beans, Brussels sprouts and tropical fruit cup. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CONNECTIONS—Noon. “Book Group with Heather.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—2 p.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

LIBRARY—3:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 13-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMITTEE—5-7 p.m. Public Meeting on NY Forward Strategic Investment Plan. Public is invited to attend and make public comment at the end of the meeting. Richfield Springs Central School, 93 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. Visit https://www.richfieldforward.org/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Practice swordsmanship, combat moves and more in the lightest touch with foam padded weapons system. Held each Thursday, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Big Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Angrygnome23@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies

YARN CLUB—5:30-7 p.m. Third Thursday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

LIBRARY—6 p.m. “Canasta.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

PERFORMANCE—7 p.m. “Ordinary Places: Exploring Otsego County through Sound and Image.” Free with suggested donation; registration required. Fenimore Art Museum auditorium, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

FILM—7 p.m. “Origin.” Based on the prize-winning book, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent.” Part of the Race Matters Film Series presented by the Oneonta Area NAACP. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

CRAFT—7 p.m. “Interpreter Discussion: Blacksmithing.” Free with suggested donation; registration required. Presented live over Zoom by The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

PERFORMANCE—7:30 p.m. “Tangled Web” by Tobin Wheeler; directed by Gary Koutnick. Presented by the CANO Writers Salon and Catskill Community Players. Free admission. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/CANOneonta

PERFORMANCE—7:30 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. “An Evening with Drew Angus.” Stories and songs in an intimate performance. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/foothillsoneonta

