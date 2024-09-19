HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Fringe Festival at Foothills

FESTIVAL—5 p.m. “Fringe Festival 2024.” Three-day festival of music, dance, film, stand-up comedy and performance arts of all varieties. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/foothills-fringe

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

CELEBRATION—11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. “True Blue Weekend.” Presidential Kick-off Party, Nursing Alumni Award Ceremony, IRS VITA Program 5-year anniversary and much more. Fees apply. Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/alumni-and-friends/true-blue-weekend/ for schedule.

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast pork with gravy, stuffing, applesauce and frosted birthday cake. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CRAFT CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. “Shadow Box.” Led by art teacher Sonja Eklund. Small children might need a caregiver’s help. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “From the Salt of the Earth to the Mystical Realms.” Exclusive exhibit and sale of works by renowned artist Eileen Murphy. On view through 10/5. The Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CONCERT—7-10 p.m. “Silent Disco.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. Tour the Summer Night Sky with SUNY Oneonta Faculty. Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Room 018A Perna Science Building, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

OUTDOORS—7:30 p.m. “Nature Photography: A Closer Look.” Presented by Rick Bunting and the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society in person or online via Zoom. Free; open to the public. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 397-3815 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety

THEATRE—8 p.m. Broadway direct screening of “Coriolanus.” Fees apply. Red Dragon Theatre, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Campus_activities@oneonta.edu or visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

BAND—10 p.m. “Danceland.” U.S. tour celebrating the release of their second album, “Licky!” Black Oak Tavern, 14 Water Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/dancelandmusic/

