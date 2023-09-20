Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Open Mic & Author Presentation

WRITERS SALON—7:30 p.m. Open mic and presentation with poet Clara Mae Barnhart, whose work explores her roots in Unadilla. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/writers-salon

RESOURCE FAIR—4-6 p.m. Network, learn about community government resources, see presentations on growing a business, more. Free, open to all businesses and entrepreneurs. Sidney Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge Street, Sidney.

RUMMAGE SALE – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find cool items and pay what you want/can. Proceeds benefit missions and church needs. Bring your own bags. First Presbyterian Church, corner of Pioneer and Elm streets, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownPres/

MAKER CLUB—10 a.m. Bring your art, crochet, sewing, knit or other handwork project to chat, share and enjoy making. Held each 1st and 3rd Thursday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/adult-programs/

ART DEMONSTRATION—12:30-3:30 p.m. Live acrylic painting demonstration by artist Victor Lenuzza. Presented by the 4 Elements Studio, Inc. in the Bleeker Street window of the Resource for Independent Living (RCIL) building, 131 Genesee Street, Utica. info@4elementsstudio.org or visit https://www.4elementsstudio.org/

SUPPORT GROUP—2 p.m. “Adult Grief Support Group.” Free monthly group open to all aged 18+. By Helios Care at Delhi e-Center, 5-1/2 Main Street, Delhi. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

FARMERS’ MARKET—3-5:30 p.m. Baked goods, wool products, soaps, veggies, eggs, meats, maple products, more. Held each Thursday through the end of October. Morris Farmers’ Market, behind the Fire House, 177 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-5203 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083302834119

KIDS POTTERY—3:15-5 p.m. “Little Smithy’s Handbuilding.” Children aged 7-10 learn the essentials of clay construction. Held Thursdays through 10/26. Tuition, $175 includes clay. The Smithy, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

GAME NIGHT – 6-9 p.m. Free board game night, all ages welcome. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta.

DRAG BINGO—7 p.m. “Bea Drag Bingo.” Sing-a-longs, prizes and some feisty gals with hearts of gold. Humphrey’s Bistro, 437 Main Street, Oneonta. (917) 524-9072 or visit https://www.facebook.com/BeaAstralDame

FLY CREEK FIRE DISTRICT—7 p.m. The community is invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Fly Creek Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners. Held the third Thursday of the month at the Fly Creek Fire House, 832 County Road 26, Fly Creek. Visit http://www.flycreekfire.com/ for info.

