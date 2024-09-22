Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Make Cards with Connections

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Card Making with Gloria.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

BREAKFAST WITH THE BOARD—8-9 a.m. Casual meet and greet with Cooperstown Village Board members to discuss local projects, agenda items, more. Includes coffee and donuts. All welcome. Held fourth Monday of each month. Village Board Room, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Monday Mindfulness.” Held each Monday in the community room. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

AGING—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Exploitation & Scams: Are You Prepared?” Free; registration required. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 547-4255 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of coconut pineapple curry on chicken, seasoned noodles, Sonoma-blend vegetables and chocolate chip cookies. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—Noon. “Platter Pumpkins.” Free; registration required. Donations appreciated. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—2:30-6:30 p.m. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

RABIES CLINIC—3-6 p.m. “Free Rabies Clinics.” Bring pets’ previous rabies certificates to receive the three-year booster. First come, first served. Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8111 or visit https://www.sqspca.org/news-events/

COMEDY—9 p.m. “Chuck’s Comedy Club: Aiko Tanaka.” Fees apply. Hunt Union Waterfront, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-21-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 Learn ‘What Is A Healthy Lake’ With Dr. Kiyoko Yokota BE INFORMED – 7-8 p.m. Associate Professor of Limnology Dr. Kiyoko Yokota presents “What Is a Healthy Lake?” The lecture discusses basic lake biology with a focus on the physical and biological factors that determine the quality of water found in a water body. Free, open to all. Community Room, Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/be-informed-lecture-series-what-is-a-healthy-lake/ BLOOD DRIVE – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown.…

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…