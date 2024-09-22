HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Make Cards with Connections

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Card Making with Gloria.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

BREAKFAST WITH THE BOARD—8-9 a.m. Casual meet and greet with Cooperstown Village Board members to discuss local projects, agenda items, more. Includes coffee and donuts. All welcome. Held fourth Monday of each month. Village Board Room, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Monday Mindfulness.” Held each Monday in the community room. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

AGING—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Exploitation & Scams: Are You Prepared?” Free; registration required. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 547-4255 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of coconut pineapple curry on chicken, seasoned noodles, Sonoma-blend vegetables and chocolate chip cookies. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—Noon. “Platter Pumpkins.” Free; registration required. Donations appreciated. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—2:30-6:30 p.m. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

RABIES CLINIC—3-6 p.m. “Free Rabies Clinics.” Bring pets’ previous rabies certificates to receive the three-year booster. First come, first served. Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8111 or visit https://www.sqspca.org/news-events/

COMEDY—9 p.m. “Chuck’s Comedy Club: Aiko Tanaka.” Fees apply. Hunt Union Waterfront, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

