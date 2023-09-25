Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Pumpkin Paint & Sip

PAINT & SIP—5:30 p.m. Step-by-step instruction to paint beautiful pumpkins for the fall season, taught by Andra from Art N Alcohol. Fun evening of painting and mocktails. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Networking group discusses Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation. All welcome. Held each Tuesday at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment, water, and be aware of level of fitness. This week’s hike will be to Landis Arboretum, Esperance. Contact hike leaders Jim and Carolyn Austin at (607) 437-5734 or visit https://susqadk.org/ 

FALL WORKSHOP—10 a.m. DIY fabric pumpkins. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

FLY CREEK QUILTERS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Area Quilters meet to cut, sew, tie, bind, and have a good time working on quilts. Fly Creek Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.

VIRTUAL JOB FAIR—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free Seven County Virtual Job Fair. Meet employers from Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties. Presented by the Workforce Development Board and the Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness Grant project. Register at https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/dolGYx

TUESDAY MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Local farmers and artisans, plus live music, every Tuesday afternoon through September. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-6195 or visit cooperstownfarmersmarket.org

FIGURE DRAWING—5-7 p.m. Adults aged 18+ are invited to draw from life in fun drop-in sessions. Newspaper and charcoal provided. No instruction. Cost, $10. Registration appreciated. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. 607-214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/

