HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Crochet & More With
Worcester-Schenevus Library

CROCHET CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

DINE OUT—7 a.m. Eat out at local restaurants to support Helios Care. Toscana, 76 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6773 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/events/

KNEEDLECRAFT—10 a.m. Seniors are invited to spend time together and work on a knit, crochet or other fiber project. Beginners welcome. Tri-County Senior Center, 43 Pearl Street, Sidney. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064543308088

SENIOR ART—10 a.m. “Oil Painting for Seniors” (55+) with instructor Judy Jaquith. Registration required. Held Wednesdays. Worcester-Schenevus Library 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

JOB FAIR—11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn about career opportunities in the clean energy field at the Greater Binghamton Clean Energy Careers Summit & Job Fair. Free. Double Tree by Hilton, 225 Water Street, Binghamton. (607) 873-9220 or visit https://nynest.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown. www.RedCrossBlood.org

SUPPORT GROUP—1 p.m. “Adult Grief Support Group.” Free monthly group open to all aged 18+. By Helios Care at Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel Street, Cobleskill. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

LOCKER ART—3:30 p.m. “Teen Locker Art Craft.” Free program for teens and tweens to liven up their school lockers. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

CHERRY VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET—4-6:30 p.m. Fresh produce and handmade goods from local farmers and makers. Tryon Inn & Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.cherryvalley.com/events/cherry-valley-craft-and-farmers-market-mhf8r

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session (cash). Walk-ins welcome. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

FAMILY SUPPORT—6:30 p.m. Families and friends of people with mental illness are invited to join this supportive group by NAMI of Delaware & Otsego Counties. United Ministry Church, 1 Church Street, Delhi. Held on the 4th Wednesday of each month. (607) 326-4797.

