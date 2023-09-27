Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Practice Public Speaking
with Oneonta Toastmasters

TOASTMASTERS—6-7:30 p.m. Join the Oneonta Toastmasters to practice public speaking in a supportive environment. Meets each 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month and may be attended in person or online. Held at The Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaToastmasters

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. New Lisbon Town Hall, 908 County Road 16, Garrattsville. www.RedCrossBlood.org

RUMMAGE SALE – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rummage and Book Sale. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4102

EXHIBIT TOUR—2 p.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place.” Join a museum educator to learn the rich history of the Otsego Region, explore the Otsego Lake shoreline, learn about the early inhabitants of this area and visit the reproduction Mohawk Bark House and the Seneca Long House. Included with museum admission. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

FARMERS’ MARKET—3-5:30 p.m. Baked goods, wool products, soaps, veggies, eggs, meats, maple products and more. Held each Thursday through the end of October. Morris Farmers’ Market, behind the Fire House, 177 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-5203 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083302834119

LEGO CHALLENGE—6-7 p.m. Complete the fall Lego challenge. All ages welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

GAME NIGHT—6-9 p.m. Free board games night, all ages welcome. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta.

WORD THURSDAY—7 p.m. Online event with poets Susana Case (“The Damage Done,” 2022) and Margo Stever (“The End of Horses,” 2022). Suggested donation, $3. Presented online by the Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, Treadwell. Visit https://www.facebook.com/brighthp

