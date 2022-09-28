HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 09-29-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. The SUNY Oneonta Theater department presents ‘Nord-Ost’ (North East) by Torsten Buchsteiner, with translation by David Tushingham. A play in 3 parts about the 57-hour hostage crisis in Moscow’s Dubrovka Theatre and it’s shocking conclusion as told by 3 women present for the action who find their lives and families forever altered. General admission, $5. Hamblin Arena, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-4500 or visit suny.oneonta.edu/theatre-department/season-shows

FUNDRAISER – Now Available. Stock up on bird seed and support the programs of the Delaware Otsego Audubon Society. Now through 5 p.m. October 23. Visit doas.us/2022-bird-seed-sale/ to order.

DRAW AND GATHER – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Come for an evening of drawing, read aloud, listen to music and engage with people, pencil, and paper. Free, open to public. Refreshments served. The Bushel Collective, 106 Main St., Delhi. Visit https://www.bushelcollective.org/events/evening-draw-gather-2022-09-29/