HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1

Cooperstown Angel Network Gathering

BENEFIT—6-8 p.m. “Mix, Mingle and Make a Difference.” Complimentary appetizers, cash bar, silent auction and door prizes. Learn about the Angel Network of Cooperstown. Held at The Otesaga Resort Hotel Ballroom, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. cooperstownangel@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064523656612

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be on the SUNY Oneonta College Camp, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Peggy Palmer at (607) 432-6024 or visit https://susqadk.org/  

AGING—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Annual Fall Senior Resource Fair and Public Hearing.” Booths on health and wellness topics by 40+ community organizations. Public hearing at 1 p.m. Bring ideas, concerns and recommendations to make Otsego County an age-friendly community. Presented by the Otsego County Office for the Aging at Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

MEET & GREET—5:30-7 p.m. “Welcome Home Cooperstown.” Gathering to welcome new residents to the Village of Cooperstown. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/   

MEDITATE—5:30 p.m. “Learn to Meditate.” Beginners and experienced meditators welcome. Free. Held each Tuesday until Origin’s closes for the season. Origins Cafe & Carefree Gardens, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or visit https://meditateupstate.com/

HISTORY—6 p.m. “Slaves to All Intents and Purposes: Slavery in Colonial New York, 1609-1712.” Presented by historian Ryan Jones. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

ART MINISTRY—6-8 p.m. “Classic Woodcut-Style Prints.” Led by Nancy Rose Gossett. Fees apply; registration required. Held Tuesdays through 10/22. First United Methodist Church of Oneonta, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4102.

PERFORMANCE—7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. “Five For Fighting with String Quartet.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Novecento.” Presented by the Mask and Hammer Theatre Club. Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/theatre/season-shows

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “Hartwick College Wind Ensemble Concert.” Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

